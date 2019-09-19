'Heartbroken' mum pays tribute to biker son killed in morning crash

The mum of a biker, killed in a crash this morning, has paid tribute to her 'wonderful' son.

Barbara Blemings from Lurgan paid tribute to her 'wonderful, beautiful son' Taylor Blemings in a heartfelt post this afternoon.

Earlier this morning police closed the Tullyraine Road near Banbridge in both directions following a 'serious' two vehicle road traffic collision.

Mr Blemings, from Lurgan, was understood to have been on his motorbike when the incident happened.

His mother Barbara, posting on Facebook, said: "My wonderful, beautiful Son Taylor Blemings. My first born. Was killed on his motorbike this morning.

"We are totally heartbroken. Thank God I got to see him this morning before he left.

"His last words were. See you later Mom. Love ya. How I would love to hear those words from him again.

"The policeman and woman were lovely and thank you to them.

"There's to be an investigation so don't know what's happening. But house strictly private. I'm sure you'll understand as it has been a total shock," said Barbara.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said: "Just can’t believe this. So so tragic. I knew Taylor well and he really was a lovely young man. My thoughts and prayers are with Alvin, Barbara and the entire family circle."

Another man involved in the collision has been taken to hospital.

A NI Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service crew, returning to base, came across a Road Traffic Collision, involving a motorcycle and tractor, on Tullyraine Road at 10:05 on Thursday 19 September 2019.

"NIAS also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with the HEMS team on board, to the incident.

"Following assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital."