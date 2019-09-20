Henry family triumphs in the Holstein classes

The Henry family’s Mostragee Herd based at Stranocum in north Antrim had a day to remember at the 17th annual Multi-breed Dairy Calf Show, held at Dungannon.

Daughter Lauren won the Holstein senior showmanship class and was crowned champion handler at the one-day event. Later in the day Mark Henry claimed the supreme overall calf championship with the much-admired Davlea Abbott Lulu.

Supreme champion at the 17th annual multi-breed dairy calf show, held at Dungannon, was Davlea Abbott Lulu exhibited by Mark Henry, Stranocum. Presenting the crystal trophy are Denise Rafferty, Thompsons, sponsor; and judge Rory Timlin. Picture: Jane Steel

A private acquisition, bred by BL Davies and Sons in Somerset, the fourteen-month-old Davlea Abbott Lulu was sired by Willsbro Abbott, and Is out of Davlea Goldwyn Lulu 2 EX94(3).

Irish judge and international cattle fitter Rory Timlin described the champion as an easy winner. “This is a very feminine dairy heifer with a great body and clean bone.”

Claiming the reserve championship, and the exhibitor-bred award, was Edenordinary Redhot Lulu Red bred by George Mitchell, Banbridge, and exhibited in the showring by Desmond McCorry, Aghalee – who recently won his showmanship class at the European Young Breeders’ Show in Belgium.

This yearling heifer is a daughter of Charpentier Redhot Red, and is out of the home-bred Edenordinary Rose Royce Lulu EX90.

Simon Gregg, Glarryford, was the winner of the novice Holstein showmanship class. He received his award from Paul Dunn, World Wide Sires, sponsor; and judge Rory Timlin. Picture: Jane Steel

The honourable mention and reserve exhibitor-bred awards went to the McLean Family, Bushmills, with Priestland Solomon 6474 James Rose. Sired by Walnutlawn Solomon, her dam is the multi-award winning show cow Priestland 5235 PS James Rose ET EX95(3) LP50 SP.

The McLean Family won four classes at the show with calves from their noted Ambrosia and James Rose families.

Rory Timlin picked his overall winners from a short list of five heifers.

“The championship line-up features three similar heifers. They are square and wide, have hard tops, and show great promise for the future.”

Jessica Hall, Mallusk, was the reserve champion handler and winner of the mature showmanship class. Presenting the Ulster Bank Cup are Paul Dunn, World Wide Sires, sponsor; and judge Rory Timlin. Picture: Jane Steel

The hotly contested showmanship classes were led by Lauren Henry, with the reserve award going to Jessica Hall from Mallusk. The honourable mention award went to ten-year-old Ava Montgomery.

Holstein Young Breeders’ Club co-ordinator Andrew Patton thanked Rory Timlin for giving up his time to judge the show. “Thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of our 17th annual show, including the Wylie family for the use of its premises at Dungannon. A special mention goes to our valued sponsors, World Wide Sires, Thompsons, Western Farm Enterprises, Semex and JP Trett.

Class results:

Specials

Matthew McLean, Bushmills, exhibited the honourable mention award winner and reserve exhibitor-bred champion Priestland 6474 Solomon James Rose. Adding their congratulations are judge Rory Timlin; and sponsors Denise Rafferty, Thompsons; and Shay O�"Neill, Semex. Picture: Jane Steel

Hamish Logan Trophy for the champion handler: Lauren Henry.

Ulster Bank Cup for the reserve champion handler: Jessica Hall.

Genus Crystal Award for the champion calf: Henry Family.

McCann Shield for the reserve champion calf: George Mitchell.

Honourable mention calf: McLean Family.

Florrie Wilson Cup for the exhibitor-bred champion: George Mitchell. Reserve: McLean Family.

Sponsor Denise Rafferty, Thompsons, and judge Rory Timlin, are pictured with Ellie McLean, Bushmills, who exhibited the first prize winning Priestland Solomon 6530 James Rose. Picture: Jane Steel

Showmanship

Novice competitor, under 10-years-old – 1, Simon Gregg, Glarryford; 2, David Hamilton, Newtownards; 3, Lily Maxwell, Augher.

Junior competitor, aged 10 to 12-years-old – 1, Ava Montgomery, Saintfield; 2, James Gregg, Glarryford; 3, Simon Gregg, Glarryford.

Intermediate competitor, aged 13 to 15-years-old – 1, Tom Mc Knight, Lisburn; 2, Amy Gregg, Glarryford; 3, Harry Orr, Cloughmills.

Senior competitor, aged 16 to 20-years-old – 1, Lauren Henry, Stranocum; 2, Ellie McLean, Bushmills; 3, Amy King, Ballymena.

Mature competitor, aged 21 to 26-years-old – 1, Jessica Hall, Mallusk.

Classes

Heifer, born on or after 01/04/19 – 1, McCormick Family, Bangor, Hilltara Solomon Divine by Walnutlawn Solomon; 2, Henry Family, Stranocum, Mostragee Sidekick Ambrosia by Walnutlawn Sidekick; 3, Alan and Leanne Paul, Maghera, Slatabogie Rager Uno Red by Ri-Val-Re Rager Red.

Heifer, born between 01/02/19 and 31/03/19 – 1, McLean Family, Bushmills, Priestland Denver Ambrosia by Brenland Denver; 2, Henry Family, Mostragee Sidekick Lauren by Walnutlawn Sidekick; 3, Orr Family, Cloughmills, Ballyportery Born Ruffle by Wilder Born P.

Heifer, born between 01/12/18 and 31/01/19 – 1, McLean Family, Priestland Solomon James Rose by Walnutlawn Solomon; 2, Andrew Patton, Ards Diamondback Massia Red by Mr D Apple Diamondback; 3, S Maxwell, Augher, Ballywell Acclaimed Sugar by Stantons Acclaimed.

Heifer, born between 01/10/18 and 30/11/18 – 1, McLean Family, Priestland Solomon James Rose by Walnutlawn Solomon; 2, McLean Family, Priestland Fitz James Rose by Toc Farm Fitz; 3, Orr Family, Boghill Glamour Skywalker HC Carlin B by Bomaz Skywalker.

Heifer, born between 01/08/18 and 30/09/18 – 1, George Mitchell, Edenordinary Redhot Lulu Red by Charpentier Redhot Red; 2, Morton Family, Armagh, Dalevalley Solomon Pepsi ET by Walnutlawn Solomon; 3, Orr Family, Ballyportery Doorman Charissa 2 by Val-Bisson Doorman.

Heifer, born between 01/06/18 and 31/07/18 – 1, Henry Family, Davlea Abbott Lulu by Willsbro Abbott; 2, McCormick Family, Hilltara Unix Apple by Croteau Lesperron Unix; 3, George and Jason Booth, Beechview Brekem Rachel Red by Swissbec Brekem.

Heifer, born between 01/04/18 and 31/05/18 – 1, McLean Family, Priestland Unix Ambrosia by Croteau Lesperron Unix; 2, S Shanks, Tandragee, Bloomhill Goldwyn Alliah by Braedale Goldwyn.

Red and White heifer, born on or after 01/04/18 – 1, George Mitchell, Edenordinary Redhot Lulu Red by Charpentier Redhot Red; 2, McLean Family, Absolute Jordy Apple Sourz Red by Cycle McGucci Jordy Red; 3, Andrew Patton, Ards Diamondback Massia Red by Mr D Apple Diamondback.

John McCormick, Bangor, exhibited the first placed Hilltara Solomon Divine. Included are sponsor Denise Rafferty, Thompsons; and judge Rory Timlin. Picture: Jane Steel

Champion handler and winner of the senior showmanship class was Lauren Henry from Stranocum. Presenting the Hamish Logan Trophy are sponsor Paul Dunn, World Wide Sires; and judge Rory Timlin. Picture: Jane Steel

Tom McKnight, Lisburn, was the winner of the intermediate showmanship class. He was congratulated by judge Rory Timlin, and sponsor Paul Dunn, World Wide Sires. Picture: Jane Steel

Junior Holstein showmanship class winner Ava Montgomery, Saintfield, also won the honourable mention award at the 17th multi-breed dairy calf show in Dungannon. Presenting the awards are sponsor Paul Dunn, World Wide Sires; and judge Rory Timlin. Picture: Jane Steel