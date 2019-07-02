Hero soldier who saved Czech woman undecided on going public

A soldier who saved a Czech woman during a bomb attack in Belfast is aware of her appeal to track him down, the News Letter understands.

In an interview with BBC Newsline NI Blanka Seuhiro, who is originally from Czechoslovakia, recalled the moment she was caught up in PIRA car bomb in Donegall Street on March 20, 1972. Now living in Canada, she wanted to track down the soldier who gave her first aid and comforted her until medics arrived.

In an Associated Press photo of her with the soldier, he appears to be wearing a beret bearing the emblem of The Parachute Regiment who had several tours of duty in Northern Ireland between 1969 and 2002.

Having made enquiries, the News Letter understands that the soldier is aware of the appeal, but the matter is far from straightforward.

Given the current political sensitivities around the actions of Army in Northern Ireland he faces a difficult decision about whether to go public and meet with the woman he cared for during the bomb attack which killed seven people.

While there is obvious support for veterans who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, others have voiced their disapproval at banners siding with Soldier F and others who were deployed to keep the peace in Ulster.

Commenting on her experience in 1972 Ms Suehiro said: “In a way, it was good for me, because I learned at such a young age how precious life is. And how, despite all the people in the world who have hate in their hearts, there are so many more who have only kindness. I wouldn’t know where to start to find this soldier, but I hope I can.”