HIGH RISK MISSING PERSON: Appeal for man who walked out of NI hospital

Police have enlisted the help of Search and Rescue as they continue their search for a 'High Risk' missing man who walked out of a Northern Ireland hospital this morning.

The middle-aged man, aged 55 years old, walked out of Craigavon Area Hospital this morning.

Stephen Crawford

He has been named by police as Stephen Crawford.

A PSNI spokesperson issued a photo of the man and said: "He was last seen at the hospital roundabout at 9.05am.

"We have Search and Rescue, dogs, and as many resources as we can put into finding this man.

"The last known clothing we know about is a grey dressing gown with a hood and a pair of blue asics trainers with a white stripe on them.

Craigavon Hospital

"Any sightings please contact us as a matter of urgency. Thanks to all that have given us information so far. Ref 287 17/12/19."

