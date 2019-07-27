Homes evacuated in security alert

A number of homes have been evacuated during a security alert in Co Armagh early this morning.

Police attended, with helicopter support, to the alert in the Tullygally area of Craigavon at around 3am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Craigavon are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Tullygally Road area of the town.

“A number of homes are being evacuated and the Tullygally Road has been closed.

“Diversions are in place. Please avoid the area.”

SDLP councillor for the area, Thomas Larkham, said: “I totally condemn this type of activity in what is a very quiet residential area of Craigavon.

“This security alert has caused significant disruption and inconvenience to local residents who have had to evacuate their homes and their road closed.

“Those responsible have shown nothing but disregard for the local community and should be ashamed of themselves.

“It is vital that those who would try and drag us back to the fear and destruction of the past do not succeed and are brought to justice."