Horror as car crashes into NI home: two rushed to hospital

Two people were rushed to hospital after a car crashed into a home in a Co Armagh town causing a gas leak, say the PSNI.

Police said they received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision in the New Street area of Lurgan, yesterday, Monday 6th January.

New St Lurgan, Photo courtesy of Google

Sergeant Conway said: “It was reported shortly after 4.15pm that a car had struck a property in the area causing a gas leak.

"The issue was subsequently resolved and made safe by NI Fire and Rescue Service.

“There are no reports of any serious injuries.”

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said two people were taken to hospital after the crash.

A spokesperson said the NIFRS received a call at 4:20pm yesterday and despatched two appliances from Lurgan Fire Station..

He said: "Firefighters were called single vehicle road traffic collision where a car had crashed into the gable end of a house.

"Two casualties were out of the car when Firefighters arrived and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

"The car had dislodged the gas box on the house and appeared to have caused structural damage to the house.

"A structural engineer was contacted to attend and inspect the property.

"Firefighters used gas monitors as a precaution and all gas readings were zero. There was no explosion or fire and the incident was dealt with by 5:27pm."

Workers' Party representative for Upper Bann Kieran Mc Causland said: "I am very relieved there were no fatalities in the Hill Street / New Street area after this incident around 4pm on 06/01/20.

" All Emergency Services were quickly on the scene and I want to praise their swift response.

""Hill Street is a busy area with traffic travelling past the junction with New Street. We also have elderly residents as well as young families.

"I wish the driver in question a speedy recovery from any injuries incurred," said Mr McCausland.