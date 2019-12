Homes have been evacuated after a gas explosion at a housing estate in an NI town.

Eyewitnesses said there appears to have been a gas explosion at a home in the Selshion Parade area of Corcrain in Portadown.

Gas explosion

A number of fire appliances and fire car responded as well as two paramedic vehicles.

The PSNI are currently evacuating homes in the estate.

The eyewitness said he believes that medics are treating an elderly woman.

More details to follow