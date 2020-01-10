HSENI investigation after report of roof death

The sudden death of a man who is believed to have fallen from a roof in Co Tyrone is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive NI.

The incident took place on Thursday at The Rock near Pomeroy.

A spokesman for the HSENI said: “HSENI is aware of an incident in the Dungannon area, and is investigating.”

Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew said there was shock in the local community following news of the tragedy.

“There is shock and sadness in the local community following the death of popular Dungannon man in a tragic accident in The Rock,” she said.

“It is understood the man was working on a roof when the accident occurred.

“My thoughts go to the family and friends of this man at this sad and tragic time,” Ms Gildernew added.