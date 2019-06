A main road in Belfast is due to remain closed for several hours today while emergency services crews attend the scene of a major overnight fire.

More than 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at McKenzies (NI) Ltd metal recycling business in the Duncrue area of north Belfast late last night.

Fire crews battle the huge blaze at industrial premises in the Duncrue area of Belfast. Pic: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The fire has been brought under control, but fire crews and police remain at the scene of the incident.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The massive fire could be seen from across Belfast and beyond. Pic: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia