Ian Ellis: Christmas is a time for family but also for looking outwards and determining to do our bit to make the world a better place

When students are reported as having been ‘entranced’ by a presentation from a 93-year-old theologian, something quite extraordinary has surely happened.

That is precisely how freelance journalist Peter Kenny described an event at the beginning of this month in Geneva at which renowned German theologian Jürgen Moltmann spoke to students about his experience during the Second World War.

He told the young people: “In my youth, I lived in extreme nationalism, patriotism and the Nazi dictatorship. When Hitler came into power in Germany in 1933, I was seven years old. My larger family was divided in anti-Hitler socialists and pro-Hitler Nazis.”

Along with his whole school class, Moltmann was drafted into the German army. In 1944 he was sent to the front lines in Belgium but surrendered the following year to the first British soldier he met.

Moltmann, a professor emeritus at the prestigious University of Tübingen, is certainly famous even though not everyone will agree with everything he says. That is usually the case with radical thinkers. It might be said that they tend to challenge more than reassure.

Kenny reported that one member of the Geneva audience this month asked Moltmann about how one can speak appropriately of love for one’s nation, a question prompted no doubt by rising nationalism in various manifestations across the globe.

The theologian pointed out that “humanity precedes nationality”.

In other words, whenever people speak of love for their country they must remember that we are all first and foremost human beings before we are nationals of any particular state.

It is understandable that people will have a special affection for the place where they grew up. That is certainly the case for me regarding counties Fermanagh and Armagh.

From my childhood and early youth in Fermanagh I remember the lakes, the quays, the view from home looking over the lakeland to the Cuilcagh mountain, the parish church and of course the highways and byways in and around Lisnaskea which I explored on my bicycle.

Before my Fermanagh days, until I was seven our family lived in Portadown. I especially recall attending the former Mahon primary school, where my mother taught me and where earlier my grandmother had also taught.

The countryside, the landscape, the streets, the special places that were part of our earliest experiences naturally will give one’s country a prominent place in the individual’s affections.

But that love, that affection, must never descend into a hatred of other countries, not least because that would be to forget that people of other nations have precisely the same feelings about their homeland as we have for ours.

While the overall theme of his lecture was the subject of ‘truth’, during which he said that “truth creates trust and trust creates peace”, Moltmann is especially known for his writings on the subject of hope.

Hope is perhaps a particularly apt topic on which to reflect at Christmas time.

As is well known, there are twelve days of Christmas, the time between 25th December and the Feast of the Epiphany, on 6th January, counting the former but not the latter.

For Christian believers, this is the time for specially celebrating the birth of the Son of God who took our human and mortal nature upon himself, the divine reaching out to us.

In the perspective of faith, that is a truly great ‘moment’ of deep reassurance, giving rise to much hope because that incarnation speaks of a universe that is not just what we experience with our senses but is also a universe that, in an unfathomable way, is ultimately in the hands of the eternal God.

So Christmas is about the message of God actually coming to us. There is hope because, as faith declares, we are not alone in some cold and purposeless world or in a meaningless universe.

Yet this is undoubtedly a world in which there is much suffering. There are the agonies of war, torture, violence, illness and other tragic circumstances of whatever kind.

There are also deeply difficult issues facing people in their personal lives as well as facing the wider world in political life. In Northern Ireland the stalemate at Stormont is dispiriting but hope is infinitely preferable to cynicism.

During the Troubles, hope for peace seemed impossible, but in the end it came in large if fragile measure. Now all politicians must build on that progress to make the peace stronger and stronger by acting, as the Church of Ireland prayer book puts it, to “correct what is amiss and supply what is lacking”.

Hope rises from the heart and is transforming. Professor Moltmann wrote that to be hopeless “is to cease to live”. Summoning the hopeful spirit, within the bounds of realism, makes all the difference.

Christmas, a special family time, is also a time for looking outwards, seeing the world as it is with all its failings, and determining in the days to come to do our bit to make it a really better place where hope can overcome hopelessness.

l Canon Ian Ellis is a former editor of The Church of Ireland Gazette