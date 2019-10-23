Improved access at Woodburn and Loughmourne reservoirs as £160k project concludes

NI Water has announced the conclusion of a £160k scheme of improvements at Woodburn South and Loughmourne reservoirs.

The Public Access and Recreation Project includes new walking paths, fishing stands and improved access.

As the second largest land owner in Northern Ireland, NI Water says it is keen to facilitate access to its land and waters for the public, organisations and groups to enjoy a range of activities including fishing, dog walking, hiking, running, walking and bird watching.

A major programme has been underway since 2015 to upgrade and improve facilities at a number of locations in the province. Throughout the programme at both Woodburn South and Loughmourne, NI Water has worked to provide the following: improved access to and around both reservoirs, new walking paths, a new fishing stand which incorporates disabled access at Loughmourne and detailed information signs and improved safety for the public at both locations.

David McClean, NI Water Project manager, said: “NI Water is delighted to complete this extensive programme of work at Woodburn South and Loughmourne reservoirs, which will provide long reaching benefits for the local community.

“The completion of the scheme will bring improved access for the public while enhancing the recreational experience for all users of the reservoirs.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow said: “I welcome this investment in the Carrickfergus area which is a great opportunity for the local community and beyond to make the most of the fantastic facilities on our doorstep here at the reservoirs. This is a great public amenity as well as being an important source of our drinking water.”