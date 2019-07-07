In pictures: Fun in the sun at annual Rossnowlagh Twelfth parade

The Twelfth in Co Donegal took place in perfect conditions as thousands descended on Rossnowlagh for the annual demonstration.

With the sun on their backs Orangemen from both sides of the border took part in the Republic of Ireland’s only Orange parade which has been taking place in Rossnowlagh in its current format since 1978.

3rd July 2019'Marchers take part in the annual Rossnowlagh orange parade in County Donegal, Republic of Ireland ahead of the main demonstrations in Northern Ireland. The Twelfth in Donegal has been held in Rossnowlagh since the 1900s and has taken place there every year since 1978.''Approximately 50 lodges from the border counties of Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Dublin and Wicklow, Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the main parade.'Mandatory Credit / Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Approximately 50 lodges from the border counties of Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Dublin and Wicklow, Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the main parade.

After the parade, as is tradition, many Orangemen took to the beach with some even going in for a paddle.

Norman Henry, marshall for the parade said the Rossnowlagh parade went back to the early 1900s but had taken a hiatus during the Troubles before returning in its current format in 1978.

He said this this year’s parade had a very healthy turn out: “The number of bands was up, we had 40 bands, whereas we usually have around 30.

3rd July 2019'Marchers take part in the annual Rossnowlagh orange parade in County Donegal, Republic of Ireland ahead of the main demonstrations in Northern Ireland. The Twelfth in Donegal has been held in Rossnowlagh since the 1900s and has taken place there every year since 1978.''Approximately 50 lodges from the border counties of Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Dublin and Wicklow, Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the main parade.'Mandatory Credit / Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

“The crowds were very big and there was a larger number than usual for the platform proceedings.”

It was a historic occasion for Manorcunningham Junior Lodge LOL No 17 who were taking part in their first Twelfth parade while Killymard LOL No 1013 unfurled a new lodge banner.

One of the most eyecatching spectacles at the parade was Lisburn woman Yvonne McDonnell’s union flag dress complimented with matching hat and rosette.

Spectators included DUP leader Arlene Foster while former UUP leader Tom Elliott took part in the parade.

3rd July 2019'Marchers take part in the annual Rossnowlagh orange parade in County Donegal, Republic of Ireland ahead of the main demonstrations in Northern Ireland. The Twelfth in Donegal has been held in Rossnowlagh since the 1900s and has taken place there every year since 1978.''Approximately 50 lodges from the border counties of Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Dublin and Wicklow, Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the main parade.'Mandatory Credit / Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Donegal county grand master David Mahon told the BBC he wanted the Orange Order to continue to have a positive relationship with the rest of the community.

Mr Mahon said the Donegal lodge continued to grow by welcoming new members every year.

3rd July 2019'Marchers take part in the annual Rossnowlagh orange parade in County Donegal, Republic of Ireland ahead of the main demonstrations in Northern Ireland. The Twelfth in Donegal has been held in Rossnowlagh since the 1900s and has taken place there every year since 1978.''Approximately 50 lodges from the border counties of Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Dublin and Wicklow, Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the main parade.'DUP Leader Arlene Foster pictured during today parade'Mandatory Credit / Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

3rd July 2019'Marchers take part in the annual Rossnowlagh orange parade in County Donegal, Republic of Ireland ahead of the main demonstrations in Northern Ireland. The Twelfth in Donegal has been held in Rossnowlagh since the 1900s and has taken place there every year since 1978.''Approximately 50 lodges from the border counties of Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Dublin and Wicklow, Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the main parade.'Mandatory Credit / Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

3rd July 2019'Marchers take part in the annual Rossnowlagh orange parade in County Donegal, Republic of Ireland ahead of the main demonstrations in Northern Ireland. The Twelfth in Donegal has been held in Rossnowlagh since the 1900s and has taken place there every year since 1978.''Approximately 50 lodges from the border counties of Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Dublin and Wicklow, Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the main parade.'Mandatory Credit / Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

3rd July 2019'Marchers take part in the annual Rossnowlagh orange parade in County Donegal, Republic of Ireland ahead of the main demonstrations in Northern Ireland. The Twelfth in Donegal has been held in Rossnowlagh since the 1900s and has taken place there every year since 1978.''Approximately 50 lodges from the border counties of Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Dublin and Wicklow, Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the main parade.'Mandatory Credit / Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

3rd July 2019'Marchers take part in the annual Rossnowlagh orange parade in County Donegal, Republic of Ireland ahead of the main demonstrations in Northern Ireland. The Twelfth in Donegal has been held in Rossnowlagh since the 1900s and has taken place there every year since 1978.''Approximately 50 lodges from the border counties of Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Dublin and Wicklow, Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the main parade.'Mandatory Credit / Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

3rd July 2019'Marchers take part in the annual Rossnowlagh orange parade in County Donegal, Republic of Ireland ahead of the main demonstrations in Northern Ireland. The Twelfth in Donegal has been held in Rossnowlagh since the 1900s and has taken place there every year since 1978.''Approximately 50 lodges from the border counties of Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Dublin and Wicklow, Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the main parade.'Mandatory Credit / Stephen Hamilton/Presseye