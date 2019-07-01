In pictures: Orange Order holds annual Somme parade in east Belfast

Hundreds of Orange Order brethren and bandsmen were on parade in east Belfast this evening for the annual parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

Crowds of people lined the streets as the colourful parade made its way through the east of the city.

On parade through east Belfast for the annual Somme commemoration.

This year's parade marked the 103rd anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, in which thousands of men from across Ireland lost their lives.

The newly-appointed PSNI Chief Constable, Simon Byrne, visited officers working along the route of the parade on Monday evening.

A member of a women's Orange lodge waves to the crowd.

Dozens of bands were on parade in east Belfast.

On the march at the Somme commemoration parade.