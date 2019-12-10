Inaugural seminar is held in memory of Edgar Graham, the unionist lawyer, academic and politician murdered by the IRA

The inaugural Edgar Graham remembrance seminar was held last night, in memory of the unionist politician and lawyer murdered by the IRA in 1983.

Mr Graham, who taught at Queen’s University, was aged 29 when he was shot dead on the edge of the campus as he was between classes.

The seminar was held at Riddell Hall in the university, 36 years after the killing, which happened on December 7 1983.

The audience included the DUP leader Arlene Foster and Steve Aiken, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party of which Mr Graham was an elected Stormont MLA.

Mr Graham’s sister Anne Graham was chair of the seminar.

The panel, which discussed the topic ‘Is our criminal justice system working?’, included the PSNI assistant chief constable George Clarke, the former SDLP MLA Alban Maginness, and the historian Professor Lord Bew.

