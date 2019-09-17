Investigation launched after woman's body pulled from NI river

A woman's body has been recovered from the River Lagan after a member of the public called the emergency services.
She was understood to have been in her 60's.
The recovery was made yesterday around noon by members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service after they were tasked to the emergency.
A PSNI spokesman said that police are now investigating the "sudden death of a woman whose body was found in a river in the Shaw’s Bridge area of Belfast on Monday 16th September".
He added that a post mortem is due to be carried out and at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.