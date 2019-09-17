Investigation launched after woman's body pulled from NI river

A woman's body has been recovered from the River Lagan after a member of the public called the emergency services.

She was understood to have been in her 60's.

River Lagan - Google images

The recovery was made yesterday around noon by members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service after they were tasked to the emergency.

A PSNI spokesman said that police are now investigating the "sudden death of a woman whose body was found in a river in the Shaw’s Bridge area of Belfast on Monday 16th September".

He added that a post mortem is due to be carried out and at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.