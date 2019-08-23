Investigation under way after prisoner dies in custody

A 62-year-old prisoner at Magilligan Prison has died in custody, the Northern Ireland Prison Service has announced.

“The prisoner died in hospital on Friday, August 23. His next of kin have been informed,” a spokesperson said.

“As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have been informed.”

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, commented: “On behalf of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the prisoner.”