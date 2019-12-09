IRA asked to explain Ballymurphy movements

An 11th hour plea has been made for soldiers who fired shots at Ballymurphy to come forward, an inquest has heard.

Counsel for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in turn challenged the Provisional IRA to come forward and explain its movements in the area at the time.

Ten people, including a priest and a mother of eight, were killed in disputed circumstances over the course of three days between August 9-August 11, 1971.

They are Father Hugh Mullan, 38, Francis Quinn, 19, Daniel Teggart, 44, Joan Connolly, 44, Noel Phillips, 19, Joseph Murphy, 41, John Laverty, 20, Joseph Corr, 43, Edward Doherty, 31, and John McKerr, 49.

The shootings came during a chaotic time after the introduction of the controversial policy of internment without trial by the then Stormont administration sparked rioting across Northern Ireland.

Fresh inquests have been taking place into the deaths at Belfast Coroner’s Court over the last 13 months.

Lawyers for the families of the 10 victims have described to proceedings before Presiding Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan how each were innocent and unarmed.

They contend that they were all killed “unjustifiably” by soldiers and urged that in the findings, allegations they had been armed or attacking soldiers are refuted and their names are cleared.

Counsel for the MoD have insisted soldiers were returning fire during the incidents at five different locations across the three days.

The Parachute Regiment had been based at Vere Foster school and Henry Taggart hall in the Ballymurphy area at the time.

A large number of former soldiers have given evidence, however only one has said he opened fire.