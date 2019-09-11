‘Joyful noise’ kicks off Orange heritage events

The Orange Institution will play host to its third annual heritage week from September 21 to 28.

The series of events gets under way with ‘A Joyful Noise’ – a concert in the Ulster Hall on Saturday, September 21, featuring the singing of favourite hymns and uplifting praise.

Loughgall, the historical birthplace of Orangeism, will host The Orange Tree Festival from September 20 to 23, exploring the formation of the Loyal Order through music, song and cultural experiences. The festival will feature guided tours of Dan Winter’s Cottage and the Museum of Orange Heritage at Sloan’s House

Other confirmed events include a visit by the Orange History Club to West Belfast Orange Hall and Graveyard.

The Museum of Orange Heritage at Schomberg House will be open as usual, featuring a range of displays including the For Singing and For Dancing exhibition.

In Portadown, Carleton Street Orange Hall will host a series of events from September 23 to 28 including displays, talks and historical exhibitions, as part of ‘Our Loyalty is Not for Barter’ which commemorates the transition of the 4th Portadown Battalion of the Ulster Volunteer Force into the 9th Battalion of the Royal Ulster Fusiliers.

In Limavady Orange Heritage Centre, there will be a lecture and book launch on September 25 at 8pm which examines the formation and evolution of the 2nd Battalion North Derry Regiment ‘Limavady’ Ulster Volunteers.

The timing of Orange Heritage Week coincides with the anniversary of the formation of the Institution in 1795 and culminates on Ulster Day.