JP Corry blaze: Cause of major fire still under investigation

The owners of a builders' merchants near Ballymena that was extensively damaged by fire yesterday say they are helping the emergency services investigate the incident.

The blaze broke out at the JP Corry outlet, next to a petrol filling station on Crankill Road, shortly after 6:30pm.

Firefighters battle the blaze at JP Corry, Ballymena. Pic: Pacemaker

More than 25 firefighters were tasked to the incident, which caused major traffic disruption on the main road between Ballymena and Ballymoney.

Fire crews were assisted by staff from Northern Ireland Water, Northern Ireland Electricity and the NI Environment Agency.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

A statement on the JP Corry Facebook page confirmed that no one was hurt during the incident.

Fire crews bring the blaze at JP Corry under control. Pic: Pacemaker

"We can confirm there has been a fire at our JP Corry Ballymena (Robert Guy) branch. Fortunately nobody has been hurt and we are of course working with the local emergency services and will co-operate fully in their investigation," the statement said.

"Our Pennybridge Industrial Estate branch will be open as usual tomorrow (Monday) to serve customers. We are extremely grateful to the local emergency services for all their work this evening."