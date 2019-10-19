Kate Hoey: The Brexit plan divides the UK, so I will not be voting for it today

I have been campaigning for my whole country, the United Kingdom, to leave the European Union for many years.

So why am I not prepared to support the latest ‘deal’ being put to Parliament today?

Letter to the editor

As a London MP but with deep roots in Northern Ireland I will never support any move which seeks to break apart even by a few threads the precious link with Great Britain.

This treaty is not Brexit for the UK, it is Brexit for England, Scotland, and Wales and leaves Northern Ireland in a half in half out position with the EU controlling our trade and a costly, bureaucratic de facto border down the Irish Sea.

It is the Union of the four home countries that makes the UK so special which is why I am astonished that a Conservative and Unionist Party seeks to start the break up of that Union.

In effect, it is seeking to do in less than a month what Sinn Fein/IRA failed to achieve in a century of murderous physical force.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ultimately kowtowed to the Irish government demands and put those before the wishes of decent law abiding pro Union citizens of Northern Ireland.

These are the same citizens who have never threatened violence but are now being rewarded by seeing a frictionless frontier between NI and the Republic at the cost of a burdensome border with GB.

I will always be squarely on the side of innocent victims as opposed to those threatening them. As one victim said to me: ‘We don’t matter because we will not bomb London. We should matter MORE because we won’t.’

Terrorism has taken the lives of so many. Now it seems it is being allowed to make the votes of one part of the UK mean less than the rest.

Kate Hoey MP, Vauxhall