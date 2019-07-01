Larne Lifeboat rescues sailors stranded near Muck Island

The RNLI came to the rescue of two people stranded on a broken down motor boat four miles from Muck Island.

Larne RNLI launched its all-weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat alongside Bangor RNLI inshore lifeboat, at 2.50 pm, on Friday afternoon.

Larne RNLI establish tow with broken down vessel. Pic courtesy RNLI.

The lifeboats were requested by Belfast Coastguard to commence a search for the vessel which was experiencing engine problems.

A “fresh south-easterly” wind was creating rough sea conditions at the time.

When Larne RNLI arrived at the scene, a volunteer crew member boarded the vessel to set up a towline to assist the vessel to the entrance of Larne Lough.

The boat was guided to Ballylumford Harbour for recovery.

Barry Kirkpatrick, Larne RNLI Deputy Second Coxswain said: “We are glad that the crew on the motor vessel knew to contact the Coastguard when they got into difficulty, this is always the right thing to do. If we can be of assistance to anyone, our volunteers are here to help.

“The extensive training from our volunteer crew kicked in when the call came through and the effective teamwork between both our all-weather and inshore lifeboat crew ensured the casualty vessel was brought ashore safely and efficiently.

“As we are enjoying this summer weather, we would remind everyone going to sea to always respect the water. Plan ahead and go prepared.

Regularly check your vessel and engine and ensure you have enough fuel for your trip. Always wear a lifejacket, carry a means of communication and let someone know where you are going and when you are expected back.

“Should you get into difficulty or see anyone in distress at sea or on our coastline, call 999 ask for the Coastguard.”