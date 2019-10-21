LATEST: Families escape injury after door forced in overnight arson attack

Police are investigating reports of an arson at a flat in the Ardoyne Avenue area of Belfast in the early hours of this morning (Monday, 21 October).

Police received a report at 1.40am that "a house in the area was on fire".

Remains of house after arson attack

Detective Sergeant Corrigan added: “It is believed that a door at the property had been smashed and petrol had been poured in and set alight.

“Our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

"Thankfully we are not dealing with any injuries today, and I am treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am asking anyone who was in the area around 1 am and saw any strange vehicles, or any suspicious activity, to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 94 of 21/10/19."

A spokesman from NIFRS said two appliances attended the fire - one from Whitla Fire Station and one Appliance from Westland Fire Station.

He said: "Firefighters were called to a fire in the first floor flat of a two storey block of flats on Ardoyne Avenue in Belfast in the early hours of the morning on Monday 21 October.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus to search the building and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"There were no casualties and the incident was dealt with by 2:40am.

"The cause of the fire was deliberate ignition."

