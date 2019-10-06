LATEST: Man released after two children sustain broken bones in NI road collision

A 37-year-old man arrested after two boys were struck by a car in west Belfast last night (Saturday night) has been released on police bail following questioning.

The collision remains under investigation.

Ambulance

The boys, aged 6-years and 12-years, were crossing the road outside Saint Agnes Church when they were struck by a white Vauxhall Insignia.



Both children sustained broken bones in their legs and are currently being treated in hospital.



Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision but who has not yet spoken to police to please get in touch on 101, quoting reference 1497 05/10/19.





