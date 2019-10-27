Latest: Pensioner left 'shaken' after crashing through window of paint shop in NI town

Emergency services were called to Scotch Street in Armagh today after an elderly man crashed through the front window of a paint shop.

Emergency services were called to the scene this afternoon after reports of a single vehicle collision through the shutters of Clarke's Decorate.

The scene today - image Armagh I

A spokesperson for NI Fire and Rescue Service told Belfast Live that they were called to the scene shortly after 4.20pm.

He said: "Two appliances and one Station Commander attended the scene where an 85-year-old gentleman crashed through the front window of a paint store on Scotch Street.

"Thankfully he did not suffer any serious injuries but understandably he was left very shaken.

"Once on scene, officers cut through the shutters of the store front and managed, with some difficulty, to get this man out of his car."

A PSNI spokesman said that police received a report of a vehicle crashing into a shop in the Scotch Street area of Armagh at approximately 4.10 pm.

The spokesman said that PSNI "attended along with our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service".

"There were no serious injuries reported," he added.