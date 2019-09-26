Legal action started over ‘worthless’ Victoria Square apartments

Legal proceedings have been started to determine the future of the apartments above the Victoria Square shopping complex.

Seventeen apartments were evacuated in February when structural issues became evident in some properties.

Following initial remedial work and after further inspections from structural engineers it was recommended in April that all 91 apartments be vacated.

The management company – Victoria Square Residential Management Limited – said work to fit steel props to a damaged structural column was completed in August at a “significant” cost to shareholders.

However, further structural issues were brought to light in a structural assessment report and apartment owners were told on Wednesday night that legal proceedings are under way to determine how to move forward.

The owner of one of the apartments, who did not wish to be named, said: “Residents are being told everything’s got to be moved out, we cannot live there. I own the property there and in its current state it’s worthless.

“Right below the tower is the entrance to Top Shop. Right underneath the tower are the centre’s car parks and the depot for deliveries for everything within the centre.

“If the apartment block is unsafe, how on earth is Chichester Street and Montgomery Street safe for pedestrians?”

The management company said: “A structural assessment report has now been completed and its content was discussed with the management company shareholders. Those present at the meeting consisted of the shareholders and the professional consultants engaged on behalf of the management company.

“The report indicates there are further structural issues to be addressed within the building but the management company is not in a position to elaborate any further on the content of the report. The matter must now be taken further through legal proceedings.

“This is an extremely difficult position for the management company shareholders who have not been able to reside in their apartments since April due to the relevant structural issues.

“The management company has to date and continues to liaise with the owner of the neighbouring commercial premises at Victoria Square.

“The management company has not carried out a structural assessment of the commercial shopping centre and is therefore not in a position to comment on any matters relating to that part of the building which comprise the shopping centre premises.”

Victoria Square Shopping Centre issued a statement last week to say that it is not affected by the issues in the apartment block. Its position remains the same following Wednesday’s developments.

The centre said: “In light of the issues identified in the apartment block, a structural assessment of the shopping centre was carried out.

“Based on this assessment, Victoria Square Shopping Centre is not affected and continues to trade as normal.”

It added: “We continue to monitor the situation as the safety of our customers and employees remains our highest priority.”