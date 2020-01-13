Leo Varadkar picks an Irish election date but will not reveal what it is

Ireland’s premier has made a decision on the date of the country’s general election, but says protocol means he cannot yet announce it.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he had to complete some outstanding business on European and British/Irish affairs and inform cabinet colleagues and rival politicians in the Dail parliament before making the announcement.

Amid mounting speculation that Ireland will go to the polls in February, Mr Varadkar said: “I have made a decision but there is unfinished business to do which I want to get done and also there is some respect and protocol around this.”

He said the Dail would reconvene on Wednesday as scheduled.

Mr Varadkar’s minority Fine Gael-led administration is facing potential defeat in a vote of no confidence in Health Minister Simon Harris in the first week of next month.