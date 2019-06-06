LIVE D-Day 75th anniversary blog - Donald Trump, Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron in Normandy World leaders have gathered in Normandy to remember those who lost their lives on D-Day on June 6, 1944. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up World leaders are in Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day June 6, 1944 in which men and women from Northern Ireland played their part. Please refresh this page for updates. Minor injuries service in Market Harborough gets extended hours Brighton man jailed for racial abuse and possessing a knife in 'antisocial behaviour spree'