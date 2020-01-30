Lord Kilclooney: I appeal to voters in the Republic to reflect upon the message they would send to Northern Ireland if they vote for Sinn Fein

As former deputy Ulster Unionist Party leader at Westminster and one of its three negotiators of the Belfast Agreement (being responsible for Strand Two: North/South Relations) I have been watching the Irish election with increasing concern.

The 1998 agreement is the basis of peace, stability and economic growth in both jurisdictions.

The Republic is no longer under threat from loyalist bombers and unemployment in Northern Ireland has fallen from 15% almost 3%.

We must not return to the bad old days! Yet the signs from the Republic are alarming.

In the recent election in NI the party which experienced the greatest fall in support was Sinn Fein. Even in the Creggan and the Bogside, Irish nationalists voted for the SDLP, which opposes terrorist violence, rather than SF.

In contrast in the Republic opinion polls suggest an increase in support for SF even though both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael refuse to enter coalition with it because SF and the IRA are seen as being inextricably linked.

Such support for Sinn Fein might encourage young people to join the IRA and at the same time provoke loyalists into counter terrorism.

I appeal to voters in the Republic to reflect upon the message that they would send to Northern Ireland if they vote for Sinn Fein.

There must be no return to violence nor political approval of those associated with it!

Lord Kilclooney,

Mullinure, Co Armagh