Malcolm McKeown murder: What we know so far

A man was found shot dead at a service station in the Co Down village of Waringstown last night.

Here is what we know so far:

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 20th August 2019''The scene on Main Street in Waringstown where a murder investigation has been launched. A man was shot dead last night at a filling station in the Co Down village''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

What happened last night?

Police confirmed a man died following the shooting incident last night (Monday 19th August).

Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have now launched a murder investigation following the discovery of his body in a car in the Main Street area of the village just before 9pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “The man was found in his vehicle, which was parked at the rear of a filling station on Main Street in the village.”

Who was he?

He was Malcolm McKeown from the Co Down village and sources say the killing may have been part of a criminal feud.

Malcolm McKeown (54), from Meadowvale in Waringstown had been no stranger to the court system and had been implicated in a number of murders, including husband and wife Jacqueline and Hugh McGeough who were killed in their Legahory Court, Craigavon home in 2011. However the charges against him were dropped.

He had previous addresses in Lurgan and Portadown and was well known in the area.

What have police said?

Any news on the getaway car?

A car believed to be used in the murder was later found burnt out a short distance away at the Gordon Playing Fields in Lurgan.