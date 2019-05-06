Man, 20s, dies following crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash in Co Antrim.

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision in Loughgiel.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police can confirm that a man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Altnahinch Road in Loughgiel last night, Sunday 05 May.

“The man, aged in his 20’s, was the driver of an Audi car that was involved in the collision shortly before 11pm. The road, which was closed for a period of time overnight, has since reopened.”

The spokesperson added: “Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Altnahinch Road last night and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Coleraine or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1621 05/05/19.”