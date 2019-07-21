Man (32) fatally injured in road collision was from Downpatrick

The man who died as a result of a Co Down traffic collision on Friday was John Joseph Blaney from Downpatrick.

The 32-year-old, from the Mearne Road area of the town, was travelling in a Citroen car that was involved in a collision with a Skoda Octavia on the Newcastle to Annalong road shortly after 12.30pm.

Police have said the incident occurred close to the Bloody Bridge.

The two people in the Skoda did not sustain any serious injuries.

The PSNI have appealed for anyone who was travelling on the Ballagh Road on Friday afternoon and witness the collision, or anyone who has dash cam footage of the crash, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 782 of 19/07/19.

A funeral service for Mr Blaney will take place at St Patrick’s Church, Saul on Tuesday morning.