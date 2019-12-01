Man and woman to appear on explosives charges after bomb found in Tandragee

A man and woman are to appear in court tomorrow on explosives charges after a blast bomb was discovered in Co Armagh.

The man, 21, has been charged with making explosives under suspicious circumstances and possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

The woman, 20, has been charged with offences including possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

They relate to a security alert in Woodview Park in Tandragee yesterday where a viable blast bomb-type device was discovered.

They will appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, the PSNI said.