A man has died following an incident at harbour in Northern Ireland on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Warrenpoint Harbour at around 2:30pm on Thursday afternoon.

The P.S.N.I. is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

The Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (H.S.E.N.I.) confirmed they are aware of the incident.

“The H.S.E.N.I. is aware of the incident at Warrenpoint Harbour this afternoon, and are making enquiries.”