Man dies in NI motorbike crash

A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in Co Londonderry.

The incident happened around 1.45pm today in Magherafelt Road area of Moneymore, police confirmed.

The road has closed for a time following the collision but has now reopened.

The NI Ambulance Service said it sent emergency crews to the scene, and the charity air ambulance was also dispatched.

A spokesman added: “No one was taken from the scene.”

PSNI Inspector Johnstone said: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 630 10/5/19.”