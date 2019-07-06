Man dies in 'tragic' incident on major N.I. road

A man in his 40s has died after what was described as a "tragic incident" on Belfast Road, Nutts Corner, Co. Antrim on Saturday morning.

It is believed the man was working on a lorry at the side of the road when the incident occurred.

The road remains closed.

"The Belfast Road remains CLOSED at Nutts Corner roundabout after a tragic incident," Tweeted BBC NI Travel.

It has been reported that members of the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the circumstances surround the man's death.

The road remains closed off to traffic in both directions.

"We would ask for your patience whilst we deal with this incident and please ask that you avoid travelling in the area if possible," said a P.S.N.I. spokesperson.

Diversions are in place.

There are no further details at this time.