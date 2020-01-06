Man found dead in Co Armagh home named locally

A man who was found dead at a house in Co Armagh has been named locally.

Police are investigating the death of the 62-year-old whose body was found in a flat in Russell Drive, Lurgan on Saturday.

Russell Drive Lurgan. Photo courtesy of Google

He has been named locally as Lithuanian national Ramualdas Sukys who had worked in Portadown's Moy Park factory.

In a death notice, friends and family are invited to pay their respects to Mr Sukys at Quinn Bros. Funeral Home, 138 Obins Street, Portadown, BT62 1BP on Sunday January 12th From 4.00pm until 7.00pm.

The notice said: "Cremation will take place on Monday in Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast, BT5 7TZ. Tegul ilsisi ramybeje."

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “My thoughts are very much with the family of the gentleman who has deceased.

"I am continuing to liaise with the PSNI concerning this matter.

"It is important to establish the facts around this death given its suddenness. A post mortem is being carried out.”