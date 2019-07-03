Man from Newry aged 43 dies after getting into difficulties in the sea off Cornwall

A man who died after being pulled from the sea off Prussia Cove in Cornwall last Friday June 28 has been identified as a 43-year-old man from Newry, County Down.

Devon and Cornwall police said his next of kin have been informed and that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file is to be prepared for the coroner.

At around 12.50pm on Friday HM Coastguard received multiple calls reporting he was in difficulty in the water.

He was recovered from the water by a lifeguard and brought into Praa Sands where he was treated by ambulance, but pronounced deceased at the scene.

Neither Devon and Cornwall nor the PSNI could give any further information on the identity of the man.

Penlee RNLI Lifeboats, Penzance Coastguard Rescue Team and the Newquay Coastguard helicopter assisted in the incident, alongside Praa Sands Beach Lifeguards, air ambulance and ambulance, and Devon and Cornwall Police.