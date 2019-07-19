Man has died following crash, police confirm

A man has died following a crash earlier today, police have confirmed.

The crash happened on the Ballagh Road between Newcastle and Annalong in Co Down this afternoon.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision but has now re-opened.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police can confirm that a man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballagh Road between Newcastle and Annalong this afternoon.

“The man was travelling in a Citroen that was involved in a collision with a Skoda Octavia close to the Bloody Bridge shrtly after 12.30pm.”

The spokesperson continued: “Two people who were travelling in the Skoda did not sustain any serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Inspector Johnson has appealed for anyone who was travelling on the Ballagh Road this afternoon and who witnessed the collison, or anyone who has any dashcam footage of the collision, to contact local officers in Newry or the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference 782190719.”