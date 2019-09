A man in his 80s remains in hospital in a critical condition after being involved in a two vehicle collision on the Quilly Road between Articlave and Coleraine last night.

A PSNI spokesman said the pensioner remains in a critical condition following the collision, which happened around 10pm yesterday.

The scene of a serious accident involving a car and a telehandler on the Quilly Road near Coleraine

The collision involved a Citroen C3 car and a Manitou digger.



Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference nu