Man in fifties dies after being rescued from house fire

A man in his fifties has lost his life in what appears to be an accidental house fire in east Belfast, police have reported.

Police said the fire was in a house in Clarawood Park on Saturday evening just after 7:30pm.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire, which is not being treated as suspicious, has now commenced,” police said.

The Fire Service confirmed they had rescued a man in his fifties from an upstairs bedroom, where the fire was located, and gave first aid and CPR, but that the casualty died at the scene.

Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Office Alan Walmsley said their thoughts were with the family and friends of the deceased man.

Initial investigations suggested the house had no fire alarms but that the cause was not suspicious, he added.

“Tragically this is the second fire related death this month, the other being a man in his 40s near Keady,” he said.

He asked people to remember a simple fire safety message using the acronym, STOP;-

S – Fit Smoke alarms

T – Test them weekly

O – Observe fire risks

P – Have an escape plan

He said the Fire Service offer a free home fire risk service and fire alarm installations for anyone who is over 50, or anyone with disability or health issues.

East Belfast MLA Robin Newton said the tragedy was “all the more heartbreaking” for family and friends at the festive time of year.