Man in hospital after car found in field

Police have appealed for information after a car and its driver were discovered in a field in Co Down on Saturday night.

The driver is being treated in hospital for his injuries following the one-vehicle crash in Ballynahinch.

Inspector Brian Mills said: “At around 10:50pm, officers were on patrol on Downpatrick Road when came across a tree down. They subsequently located a black Renault Clio in a nearby field with a male occupant inside the vehicle who was injured.

“NIAS attended the scene and the man was transferred to hospital for treatment of his injuries, and he remains in hospital today.

“The Downpatrick Road, Ballynahinch remains closed this morning as officers continue with their enquiries.

“I want to appeal to anyone who may have been travelling on the Downpatrick Road last night between 10pm and 10:50pm and believes they may have witnessed what occurred, or captured what occurred on their dash cam to call us on 101, and quote reference number 1809 of 09/11/19.”