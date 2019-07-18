Man killed at Warrenpoint Port named locally

A man who died following an incident at Warrenpoint Port yesterday has been named locally.

Married man, Kevin McGeough, 50s, had three adult children and it has been reported that he is from the Rostrevor area.

The incident occurred at around 2:30pm on Thursday afternoon.

"Following an incident earlier this afternoon, we can confirm the death of a colleague at Warrenpoint Port," said Warrenpoint Port chief executive Clare Guinness.

"On behalf of everyone at Warrenpoint Port, we wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family.

"The PSNI and Health and Safety Executive were immediately informed of the incident and we are co-operating with them and all relevant authorities to enable a full investigation to take place."