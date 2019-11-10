Man released after woman in twenties injured in hit-and-run

An 18-year-old man arrested following an incident in Ahoghill on Friday night when a woman in her twenties was injured in an apparent hit-and-run has been released on bail.

The crashed happened on the Ballybollen Road in Ahoghill and police on Sunday it has now re-opened following the incident.

Police had earlier appealed for information. Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: “We received a report at approximately 10.40pm of a female who was discovered injured at the junction of the Ballybollen Road and Glebe Road, and who was reported to have been involved in a hit-and run collision.

“Police attended the scene, along with the NIAS who transferred the woman, aged in her twenties, to hospital for treatment of injuries, including to her legs and face. The woman remains in hospital this afternoon.

“A male, aged 18, has been arrested as part of our investigation, and he remains in custody assisting us with our enquiries.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Ahoghill area last night and saw what happened to pick up the phone and tell us what you know.

“I would also appeal to anyone who saw two vehicles - a grey Volkswagen Golf and a grey Vauxhall Corsa travelling together from the cinema car park on Larne Road Link in Ballymena towards Ahoghill, between 9:30pm and 10:30pm last night, to get in touch, or who captured the vehicles’ movements on their dash cam.

“Anyone with information they believe could assist our investigation is asked to call us on 101, and quote reference 2183 of 08/11/19.”

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.