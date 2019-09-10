Man stabbed in office building in Belfast city centre

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a person was stabbed in an office building in Belfast city centre.

One man was injured at the Scottish Provident building in Donegall Square West close to City Hall this afternoon.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene following the incident.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “The man was arrested following the incident, which was reported to us just before 2pm.

“It was reported a man had been stabbed by another male armed with knife.

“A man has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“The 24-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in custody assisting us with our enquiries this afternoon.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 982 of 10/09/19.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”