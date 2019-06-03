Massive blaze at recycling business: Firefighters praised for 'outstanding professionalism'

Firefighters who battled a massive overnight fire in the Duncrue Street area of Belfast have been praised for their "outstanding professionalism".

More than 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at the McKenzies (NI) Ltd metal recycling yard late on Sunday night.

Firefighters continue to dampen down the smouldering remains of the overnight fire. Pic by Pacemaker

The fire has been brought under control, but fire crews and police remain at the scene of the incident.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As a result of the ongoing firefighting operation, Duncrue Street remains partially closed to traffic and Milewater Road is expected to be closed all day.

McKenzies (NI) Ltd issued a statement on its Facebook page praising the firefighters who battled to bring the blaze under control.

"The senior management of McKenzies NI Ltd, in acknowledging the fire that took place at their premises in Duncrue Street, Belfast, would like to express their relief that no one was hurt .

"They would also like to acknowledge the outstanding professionalism and support of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who have the situation under control .

"In addition to this we would like to thank and express our appreciation to all our stakeholders who have been in touch with us offering their support and commitment to the business .

"It is hoped that through the loyalty and commitment of our staff we will be open again for business in Duncrue tomorrow morning."

"Our premises at Herdman Road in Belfast and our site in Larne remains open and has been unaffected by the fire."

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: "“We received a call 11.51pm last night to attend a fire at McKenzies NI Ltd, Duncre Street, Belfast.

“At the height of the incident, a total of six fire appliances, an aerial appliance and 44 firefighters were engaged in firefighting operations.

“Firefighters dealt with a large number of cars and scrap material on fire. The blaze was fanned by high winds and working in challenging conditions firefighters contained the fire to the yard area.

“The incident is ongoing. There are currently four fire appliances, a high volume pumping appliance and over 20 firefighters dampening down at the scene. Three cranes from McKenzies are assisting firefighters in turning over material as part of the dampening down process.

“The incident is likely to continue into late afternoon and Duncrue Street remains partially closed.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

BBC NI Travel tweeted: "#NorthBelfast: fire crews have brought a large fire at a scrap metal yard under control on Milewater Road, however this road is expected to be closed all day. (just off Duncrue St).