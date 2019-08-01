Matchett family break all records at Clogher

Some records may never be beaten. And in the case of the Matchett family’s performance at this year’s Clogher valley Show such may well be the case.

What can only be described as a day-out-to remember saw the Portadown-based cattle breeders winning the champions-of-champions class with their elite Charolais heifer: Summervilla Niki.

Paul Colhoun, from Omagh, preparing his Jacob ram for the ring at 'Clogher Valley

However, earlier in the day they had won the Clogher Valley Beef Inter-Breed Championship, the Northern Ireland Shows Association Championship, the Charolais National Championship and the Clogher Valley Charolais Championship with the same animal.

Due to calve next January, inter-breed judge Ger Ryan, from Co Cork, described his champion has an almost perfect example of the Charolais breed.

He added:“The heifer caught my eye as soon as she came into the ring. The animal has tremendous style, can walk well and has an amazing presence.

“The quality of beef cattle at this year’s show was exceptional, across the board. But the Charolais heifer stood out as a true champion.”

Leannne Kelly and Keith Williamson, from Linden Foods, 'congratulate Gail Matchett on winning the Northern Ireland Shows 'Association (NISA) Heifer Championship. The finals of the event were 'held at this year's Clogher Valley Show.

Niki was bred by Co Roscommon breeder Ciaran O Donnell.

“She is confirmed in calf to Allenford Vagabond,” Gail Matchett explained.

“He is quite an old bull now but is an extremely easy calving sire. We currently have six pedigree Charolais females in the herd. We plan to grow this number for the future.”

The Matchetts’ success set the scene for what was a perfect show case event, reflecting everything that is good about farming and food in Northern Ireland.

Iain McLean, from Bushmills with the dairy inter-breed champion at 'Clogher Valley Show 2019

A combination of traffic jams, good weather and a record-breaking entry of livestock added up to the best Clogher Valley agricultural show on record. Estimates put the attendance for this unique, one-day event at 15.000 people with most of this number made up by family groups from across counties Tyrone and Fermanagh, all geared-up to enjoy a tremendous day-out. And they weren’t disappointed.

In the dairy rings, the McLean family from Bushmills in Co Antrim, were enjoying their own very successful day-out at Clogher Valley Show. They took home the Dairy Inter-Breed Championship with their truly eye-catching Holstein cow: Priestand Shot J.Rose. She calved for the fourth time back in May and is currently giving 75L of milk per day. But this was far from the end of the story. The family also won the dairy inter-breed reserve title in tandem with the Holstein and Coloured Breeds’ championships.

“We have had a great showing year up to this point,” confirmed Iain McLean.

“All of our stock performed extremely well at Ballymena, Ballymoney and Omagh. Thankfully, we have managed to follow this up with an equally good performance at Clogher Valley.”

Roy Colvin, from Stewartstown, with the goat inter-breed champion 'at Clogher Valley Show 2019

This year’s sheep classes at Clogher Valley were marked by a record entry of stock. The inter breed championship was awarded to Ballymena Beltex breeder Elizabet McAllister with her stunning two crop ewe. She had previously won the breed national championship at Omagh Show with the same animal.

Clogher Valley’s reserve sheep inter breed award went to Charollais breeder John Foster, from North Tyrone, with his December 2018 born ewe lamb.

Results – 2019

CATTLE SECTION

Champion of Champions: Matchett family (Charolais)

Reserve: A Veitch (Commercial)

Getting ready for the show ring at Clogher Valley: Fiona McKeown 'and her daughter Caroline, from Templepatrick, with their Aberdeen Angus 'heifer

BEEF CATTLE

Inter-Breed Champion: Matchett family (Charolais)

Reserve: Crawford Brothers (Limousin)

NISA Heifer Championship: Sponsored by Linden Foods

Champion: Matchett family (Charolais)

Reserve: J Paynter (Charolais)

Blonde classes

Champion: Savage Bros

Reserve: Johnston Farms

Heifer class - 2017: 1st Savage Bros; 2nd Johnston Farms

Heifer class – 2018: 1st W McElroy; 2nd Johnston Farms

Bull class - senior: 1st Savage Bros; 2nd B McGartland

Bull class – junior: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Moneyscalp Blondes

Cow class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd W McElroy

Calf class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd C Savage

Pairs’ class: 1st Savage Bros; 2nd Johnston Farms

Calf Championship: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Johnston Farms

Young handler class – under 14yo: 1st S Mercer; 2nd K McGartland

Young handlers’ class – 14 – 23 yo: 1st V Johnston; 2nd G McClelland

Beef Shorthorn classes

Champion: R & F McKeown

Reserve: D D McDowell

Junior bull class: 1st D D McDowell

Heifer class – born in 2017: 1st R & F McKeown; 2nd S P Fitzgerald

Heifer class - born in 2018: 1st S P Fitzgerald; 2nd K Lynd

Calf class: 1st R Jordan

Salers classes

Cow class: 1st J + E & A Elliott; 2nd G McCall

Calf class: 1st J + E & A Elliott

Heifer class – 2018: 1st J + E & A Elliott; 2nd B & AMP P O’Kane

Heifer class – 2017: 1st P Maginn; 2nd J + E & A Elliott

Bull class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd B & AMP P O’Kane

Pairs’ class: 1st B & AMP P O’Kane; 2nd J + E & A Elliott

Rare breeds’ classes

Champion: N & M Moiles

Reserve: A Pearson

Calf class: 1st: F Murphy

Bull class: 1st: N & M Moiles

Heifer class: 1st: N & M Moiles; 2nd: A Pearson

Cow class: 1st: A Pearson; 2nd: F Murphy

Simmental classes

Champion: WD & JD Hazelton

Bull class: 1st: WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd: K & A Veitch

Heifer class – born in 2017: 1st: WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd: A Clarke

Heifer class – 2018: 1st: K & A Nelson; 2nd: J Stinson

Calf class: 1st: A Clarke

Hereford classes

Champion: R Irivine

Cow class: 1st: M Moore

Heifer class – 2017: 1st J Taggart; 2nd M R Richmond

Heifer class – 2018: 1st R M Richmond; 2nd S Johnston

Senior bull class: 1st R Irvine; 2nd J Graham

Junior bull class: 1st J Graham; 2nd C McCrea

Bull calf class: 1st M Moore

Pairs’ class: 1st R M Richmond; 2nd J Graham

British Blue classes

Champion: S Crawford

Reserve: C Best

Bull class: 1st W & G Hetherington; 2nd S Crawford

Heifer class: 1st C Best; 2nd C Best

Commercial Cattle Champion: K & A Veitch

Limousin Champion: Crawford Bros

DAIRY CATTLE

Inter-Breed Champion: McLean family

Reserve: McLean family

Maiden Dairy Championships: 1st M Breen; 2nd McLean family

Best Pair of dairy Heifers class: 1st J Morton; 2nd J Booth

SONI Dairy Cow Championship: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family

Coloured classes

Champion: McLean family

Cow in Milk class: 1st McLean family

Dairy young handlers’ class – 8 to 12yo: 1st T Barnett; 2nd L Maxwell

Dairy young handlers’ class – 12 to 16yo: 1st S Maxwell

Holstein classes

Champion: McLean family

Reserve: McLean family

Heifer class – born in 2018: 1st M Breen; 2nd McLean family

Heifer class – born in 2017: 1st S Doupe; 2nd T Brown

Heifer in milk class: 1st J Ebron; 2nd J Morton

Cow in milk class: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family

SHEEP SECTION

Inter-Breed Champion: E McAllister (Beltex)

Reserve: J Foster (Charollais)

Rare Breed classes

Champion: A Cochrane

Reserve: L Hamilton

Ram - any age - class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd G McClenaghan

Ewe class: 1st A Cochrane; 2nd P Kelly

Ram lamb class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd P Kelly

Ewe lamb class: 1st P Kelly; 2nd L Hamilton

Any other breed classes

Champion: A & C Richardson

Reserve: E Adamson

Ram class: 1st E Adamson

Ewe class: 1st E Adamson; 2nd D & J Redmond

Ram lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & C Richardson

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & C Richardson

Beltex classes

Champion: E McAllister

Reserve: E McAllister

Shearling ram class: 1st K Preston

Ewe class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister

Shearling ewe class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister

Ram lamb class: 1st K Preston; 2nd K Preston

Ewe lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister

Blue Faced Leicester

Champion: L Hardin

Reserve: L Hardin

Ewe class: 1st L Hardin

Shearling ewe class: 1st L Hardin; 2nd L Hardin

Ram lamb class: 1st L Hardin

Ewe lamb class: 1st L Hardin

Border Leicester classes

Champion: J & C Aiken

Reserve: J & C Aiken

Shearling ram class: 1st J & C Aiken; 2nd J & C Aiken

Ewe class: 1st J & C Aiken; 2nd J & C Aiken

Ewe lamb class: 1st J & C Aiken

Blue Texel classes

Champion: A & J Carson

Reserve: A & C Richardson

Shearling ram class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd S Vance

Ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd S Vance

Shearling ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd E Hamilton

Ram lamb class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd S Redmond

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd E Hamilton

Charollais classes

Champion: G Foster

Reserve: W McAllister

Ram clas: 1st J & C Aiken

Shearling ram class: 1st S Glasgow

Ewe class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd J Bell

Shearling ewe class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd J Bell

Ram lamb class: 1st A & R McLaren; 2nd J Waddell

Ewe lamb class: 1st G Foster; 2nd W McAllister

Crossbred classes

Champion: J Crawford

Reserve: L Hamilton

Ewe class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd B Redmond

Shearling ewe class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd J Stewart

Butcher’s lambs class: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd S Redmond

Cross bred ewe class: 1st J Crawford; 2nd J & H Foster

Hampshire Down

Champion: S Doyle

Reserve: J Wells

Novice classes: 1st J Wells; 2nd C Todd

Ram class; 1st J Wells

Shearling ram class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd C Todd

Ewe class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd P Lawson

Shearling ewe class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd S Doyle

Ram lamb class: 1st P Lawson; 2nd S Doyle

Ewe lamb class: 1st: J Wells; 2nd P Lawson

Ile de France

Champion: G Mulligan

Reserve: E Adamson

Ram class: 1st G Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan

Shearling ram class; 1st E Adamson; 2nd R Mulligan

Ewe class: 1st G Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan

Shearling ewe class: 1st E Adamson; 2nd R Mulligan

Ram lamb class: 1st E Adamson; 2nd D Mulligan

Ewe lamb class: 1st R Mulligan; 2nd E Adamson

Jacob classes

Champion: Colhoun family

Reserve: J McGrath

Ram class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd Colhoun family

Shearling ram class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd A Hamilton

Ewe class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd J McGrath

Shearling ewe class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd Colhoun family

Ram lamb class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd J McGrath

Ewe lamb class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd A Hamilton

Group of three class; 1st Colhoun family: 2nd J McGrath

Pairs’ class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd Colhoun family

Kerry Hill classes

Champion: J & N Colhoun

Reserve: J & N Colhoun

Ram class: 1st J & N Colhoun; 2nd T Latimer

Shearling ram class: 1st J & N Colhoun; 2nd K Angus

Ewe class: 1st T Latimer; 2nd R J McCauley

Shearling ewe class: 1st J & N Colhoun; 2nd T Latimer

Ram lamb class: 1st S Marshall; 2nd T Latimer

Ewe lamb class: 1st K Angus; 2nd S Marshall

Group of three class: 1st J & N Colhoun; 2nd T Latimer

Rare Breeds’ class

Champion: A Cochrane

Reserve: L Hamilton

Ram class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd G McClenaghan

Ewe class: 1st A Cochrane; 2nd P Kelly

Ram lamb class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd P Kelly

Ewe lamb class: 1st P Kelly; 2nd L Hamilton

Suffolk classes

Champion: R Armour

Reserve: S Doyle

Shearling ram class: 1st S Doyle

Ewe class: 1st R Barkley; 2nd M Rice

Shearling ewe class: 1st R Armour; 2nd S Doyle

Ram lamb class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd R Barkley

Ewe lamb class: 1st M Kyle; 2nd S Doyle

Vendeen classes

Champion: D Moffitt

Reserve: D Moffitt

Ram class: 1st D Moffitt; 2nd D Moffitt

Shearling ram class: 1st D Moffitt; 2nd J & R Hayes

Ewe class: 1st D Moffitt; 2nd J & R Hayes

Shearling ewe class: 1st D Moffitt; 2nd D Moffitt

Ram lamb class: 1st D Moffitt; 2nd J & R Hayes

Texel classes

Champion: S & J McCollam

Shearling ram class: 1st A Breen; 2nd M Breen

Ewe class: 1st S & J McCollam; 2nd J & H Foster

Shearling ram class: 1st Williamson & Liggett; 2nd Williamson & Liggett

Ram lamb class: 1st A Breen; 2nd G Gilmour

Ewe lamb class: 1st Williamson & Liggett; 2nd A Breen

Zwartbles’ classes

Champion: M Dorman

Reserve: C McCracken

Ewe class: 1st M Dorman

Shearling ewe class: 1st C McCracken; 2nd C McCracken

Ram lamb class: 1st C McCracken

Ewe lamb class: 1st M Dorman; 2nd M Dorman

Young Handlers class: 1st J Wells; 2nd M Kyle

The Northern Ireland Continental Sheep Final – sponsored by Danske Bank: 1st E McAllister; 2nd J Bell

The British and Irish Native Sheep Championship – sponsored by Jimmy Johnston’s Bar, Augher: 1st J & C Aiken; 2nd S Doyle