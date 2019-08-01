Matchett family break all records at Clogher

Some records may never be beaten. And in the case of the Matchett family’s performance at this year’s Clogher valley Show such may well be the case.
What can only be described as a day-out-to remember saw the Portadown-based cattle breeders winning the champions-of-champions class with their elite Charolais heifer: Summervilla Niki.
However, earlier in the day they had won the Clogher Valley Beef Inter-Breed Championship, the Northern Ireland Shows Association Championship, the Charolais National Championship and the Clogher Valley Charolais Championship with the same animal.
Due to calve next January, inter-breed judge Ger Ryan, from Co Cork, described his champion has an almost perfect example of the Charolais breed.
He added:“The heifer caught my eye as soon as she came into the ring. The animal has tremendous style, can walk well and has an amazing presence.
“The quality of beef cattle at this year’s show was exceptional, across the board. But the Charolais heifer stood out as a true champion.”
Niki was bred by Co Roscommon breeder Ciaran O Donnell.
“She is confirmed in calf to Allenford Vagabond,” Gail Matchett explained.
“He is quite an old bull now but is an extremely easy calving sire. We currently have six pedigree Charolais females in the herd. We plan to grow this number for the future.”
The Matchetts’ success set the scene for what was a perfect show case event, reflecting everything that is good about farming and food in Northern Ireland.
A combination of traffic jams, good weather and a record-breaking entry of livestock added up to the best Clogher Valley agricultural show on record. Estimates put the attendance for this unique, one-day event at 15.000 people with most of this number made up by family groups from across counties Tyrone and Fermanagh, all geared-up to enjoy a tremendous day-out. And they weren’t disappointed.
In the dairy rings, the McLean family from Bushmills in Co Antrim, were enjoying their own very successful day-out at Clogher Valley Show. They took home the Dairy Inter-Breed Championship with their truly eye-catching Holstein cow: Priestand Shot J.Rose. She calved for the fourth time back in May and is currently giving 75L of milk per day. But this was far from the end of the story. The family also won the dairy inter-breed reserve title in tandem with the Holstein and Coloured Breeds’ championships.
“We have had a great showing year up to this point,” confirmed Iain McLean.
“All of our stock performed extremely well at Ballymena, Ballymoney and Omagh. Thankfully, we have managed to follow this up with an equally good performance at Clogher Valley.”
This year’s sheep classes at Clogher Valley were marked by a record entry of stock. The inter breed championship was awarded to Ballymena Beltex breeder Elizabet McAllister with her stunning two crop ewe. She had previously won the breed national championship at Omagh Show with the same animal.
Clogher Valley’s reserve sheep inter breed award went to Charollais breeder John Foster, from North Tyrone, with his December 2018 born ewe lamb.
Results – 2019
CATTLE SECTION
Champion of Champions: Matchett family (Charolais)
Reserve: A Veitch (Commercial)
BEEF CATTLE
Inter-Breed Champion: Matchett family (Charolais)
Reserve: Crawford Brothers (Limousin)
NISA Heifer Championship: Sponsored by Linden Foods
Champion: Matchett family (Charolais)
Reserve: J Paynter (Charolais)
Blonde classes
Champion: Savage Bros
Reserve: Johnston Farms
Heifer class - 2017: 1st Savage Bros; 2nd Johnston Farms
Heifer class – 2018: 1st W McElroy; 2nd Johnston Farms
Bull class - senior: 1st Savage Bros; 2nd B McGartland
Bull class – junior: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Moneyscalp Blondes
Cow class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd W McElroy
Calf class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd C Savage
Pairs’ class: 1st Savage Bros; 2nd Johnston Farms
Calf Championship: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd Johnston Farms
Young handler class – under 14yo: 1st S Mercer; 2nd K McGartland
Young handlers’ class – 14 – 23 yo: 1st V Johnston; 2nd G McClelland
Beef Shorthorn classes
Champion: R & F McKeown
Reserve: D D McDowell
Junior bull class: 1st D D McDowell
Heifer class – born in 2017: 1st R & F McKeown; 2nd S P Fitzgerald
Heifer class - born in 2018: 1st S P Fitzgerald; 2nd K Lynd
Calf class: 1st R Jordan
Salers classes
Cow class: 1st J + E & A Elliott; 2nd G McCall
Calf class: 1st J + E & A Elliott
Heifer class – 2018: 1st J + E & A Elliott; 2nd B & AMP P O’Kane
Heifer class – 2017: 1st P Maginn; 2nd J + E & A Elliott
Bull class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd B & AMP P O’Kane
Pairs’ class: 1st B & AMP P O’Kane; 2nd J + E & A Elliott
Rare breeds’ classes
Champion: N & M Moiles
Reserve: A Pearson
Calf class: 1st: F Murphy
Bull class: 1st: N & M Moiles
Heifer class: 1st: N & M Moiles; 2nd: A Pearson
Cow class: 1st: A Pearson; 2nd: F Murphy
Simmental classes
Champion: WD & JD Hazelton
Bull class: 1st: WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd: K & A Veitch
Heifer class – born in 2017: 1st: WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd: A Clarke
Heifer class – 2018: 1st: K & A Nelson; 2nd: J Stinson
Calf class: 1st: A Clarke
Hereford classes
Champion: R Irivine
Cow class: 1st: M Moore
Heifer class – 2017: 1st J Taggart; 2nd M R Richmond
Heifer class – 2018: 1st R M Richmond; 2nd S Johnston
Senior bull class: 1st R Irvine; 2nd J Graham
Junior bull class: 1st J Graham; 2nd C McCrea
Bull calf class: 1st M Moore
Pairs’ class: 1st R M Richmond; 2nd J Graham
British Blue classes
Champion: S Crawford
Reserve: C Best
Bull class: 1st W & G Hetherington; 2nd S Crawford
Heifer class: 1st C Best; 2nd C Best
Commercial Cattle Champion: K & A Veitch
Limousin Champion: Crawford Bros
DAIRY CATTLE
Inter-Breed Champion: McLean family
Reserve: McLean family
Maiden Dairy Championships: 1st M Breen; 2nd McLean family
Best Pair of dairy Heifers class: 1st J Morton; 2nd J Booth
SONI Dairy Cow Championship: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family
Coloured classes
Champion: McLean family
Cow in Milk class: 1st McLean family
Dairy young handlers’ class – 8 to 12yo: 1st T Barnett; 2nd L Maxwell
Dairy young handlers’ class – 12 to 16yo: 1st S Maxwell
Holstein classes
Champion: McLean family
Reserve: McLean family
Heifer class – born in 2018: 1st M Breen; 2nd McLean family
Heifer class – born in 2017: 1st S Doupe; 2nd T Brown
Heifer in milk class: 1st J Ebron; 2nd J Morton
Cow in milk class: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family
SHEEP SECTION
Inter-Breed Champion: E McAllister (Beltex)
Reserve: J Foster (Charollais)
Rare Breed classes
Champion: A Cochrane
Reserve: L Hamilton
Ram - any age - class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd G McClenaghan
Ewe class: 1st A Cochrane; 2nd P Kelly
Ram lamb class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd P Kelly
Ewe lamb class: 1st P Kelly; 2nd L Hamilton
Any other breed classes
Champion: A & C Richardson
Reserve: E Adamson
Ram class: 1st E Adamson
Ewe class: 1st E Adamson; 2nd D & J Redmond
Ram lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & C Richardson
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd A & C Richardson
Beltex classes
Champion: E McAllister
Reserve: E McAllister
Shearling ram class: 1st K Preston
Ewe class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister
Shearling ewe class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister
Ram lamb class: 1st K Preston; 2nd K Preston
Ewe lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister
Blue Faced Leicester
Champion: L Hardin
Reserve: L Hardin
Ewe class: 1st L Hardin
Shearling ewe class: 1st L Hardin; 2nd L Hardin
Ram lamb class: 1st L Hardin
Ewe lamb class: 1st L Hardin
Border Leicester classes
Champion: J & C Aiken
Reserve: J & C Aiken
Shearling ram class: 1st J & C Aiken; 2nd J & C Aiken
Ewe class: 1st J & C Aiken; 2nd J & C Aiken
Ewe lamb class: 1st J & C Aiken
Blue Texel classes
Champion: A & J Carson
Reserve: A & C Richardson
Shearling ram class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd S Vance
Ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd S Vance
Shearling ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd E Hamilton
Ram lamb class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd S Redmond
Ewe lamb class: 1st A & C Richardson; 2nd E Hamilton
Charollais classes
Champion: G Foster
Reserve: W McAllister
Ram clas: 1st J & C Aiken
Shearling ram class: 1st S Glasgow
Ewe class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd J Bell
Shearling ewe class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd J Bell
Ram lamb class: 1st A & R McLaren; 2nd J Waddell
Ewe lamb class: 1st G Foster; 2nd W McAllister
Crossbred classes
Champion: J Crawford
Reserve: L Hamilton
Ewe class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd B Redmond
Shearling ewe class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd J Stewart
Butcher’s lambs class: 1st J & H Foster; 2nd S Redmond
Cross bred ewe class: 1st J Crawford; 2nd J & H Foster
Hampshire Down
Champion: S Doyle
Reserve: J Wells
Novice classes: 1st J Wells; 2nd C Todd
Ram class; 1st J Wells
Shearling ram class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd C Todd
Ewe class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd P Lawson
Shearling ewe class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd S Doyle
Ram lamb class: 1st P Lawson; 2nd S Doyle
Ewe lamb class: 1st: J Wells; 2nd P Lawson
Ile de France
Champion: G Mulligan
Reserve: E Adamson
Ram class: 1st G Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan
Shearling ram class; 1st E Adamson; 2nd R Mulligan
Ewe class: 1st G Mulligan; 2nd D Mulligan
Shearling ewe class: 1st E Adamson; 2nd R Mulligan
Ram lamb class: 1st E Adamson; 2nd D Mulligan
Ewe lamb class: 1st R Mulligan; 2nd E Adamson
Jacob classes
Champion: Colhoun family
Reserve: J McGrath
Ram class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd Colhoun family
Shearling ram class: 1st A Hamilton; 2nd A Hamilton
Ewe class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd J McGrath
Shearling ewe class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd Colhoun family
Ram lamb class: 1st Colhoun family; 2nd J McGrath
Ewe lamb class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd A Hamilton
Group of three class; 1st Colhoun family: 2nd J McGrath
Pairs’ class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd Colhoun family
Kerry Hill classes
Champion: J & N Colhoun
Reserve: J & N Colhoun
Ram class: 1st J & N Colhoun; 2nd T Latimer
Shearling ram class: 1st J & N Colhoun; 2nd K Angus
Ewe class: 1st T Latimer; 2nd R J McCauley
Shearling ewe class: 1st J & N Colhoun; 2nd T Latimer
Ram lamb class: 1st S Marshall; 2nd T Latimer
Ewe lamb class: 1st K Angus; 2nd S Marshall
Group of three class: 1st J & N Colhoun; 2nd T Latimer
Rare Breeds’ class
Champion: A Cochrane
Reserve: L Hamilton
Ram class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd G McClenaghan
Ewe class: 1st A Cochrane; 2nd P Kelly
Ram lamb class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd P Kelly
Ewe lamb class: 1st P Kelly; 2nd L Hamilton
Suffolk classes
Champion: R Armour
Reserve: S Doyle
Shearling ram class: 1st S Doyle
Ewe class: 1st R Barkley; 2nd M Rice
Shearling ewe class: 1st R Armour; 2nd S Doyle
Ram lamb class: 1st S Doyle; 2nd R Barkley
Ewe lamb class: 1st M Kyle; 2nd S Doyle
Vendeen classes
Champion: D Moffitt
Reserve: D Moffitt
Ram class: 1st D Moffitt; 2nd D Moffitt
Shearling ram class: 1st D Moffitt; 2nd J & R Hayes
Ewe class: 1st D Moffitt; 2nd J & R Hayes
Shearling ewe class: 1st D Moffitt; 2nd D Moffitt
Ram lamb class: 1st D Moffitt; 2nd J & R Hayes
Texel classes
Champion: S & J McCollam
Shearling ram class: 1st A Breen; 2nd M Breen
Ewe class: 1st S & J McCollam; 2nd J & H Foster
Shearling ram class: 1st Williamson & Liggett; 2nd Williamson & Liggett
Ram lamb class: 1st A Breen; 2nd G Gilmour
Ewe lamb class: 1st Williamson & Liggett; 2nd A Breen
Zwartbles’ classes
Champion: M Dorman
Reserve: C McCracken
Ewe class: 1st M Dorman
Shearling ewe class: 1st C McCracken; 2nd C McCracken
Ram lamb class: 1st C McCracken
Ewe lamb class: 1st M Dorman; 2nd M Dorman
Young Handlers class: 1st J Wells; 2nd M Kyle
The Northern Ireland Continental Sheep Final – sponsored by Danske Bank: 1st E McAllister; 2nd J Bell
The British and Irish Native Sheep Championship – sponsored by Jimmy Johnston’s Bar, Augher: 1st J & C Aiken; 2nd S Doyle