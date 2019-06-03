McLean family notch up year-on-year double at Ballymoney Show 2019

The dairy ring at this year’s Ballymoney Show saw the McLean family, from Bushmills secure a Dairy Inter-Breed Championship, year-on-year double, with their majestic Holstein cow: Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose. The animal went on to win the Supreme Championship of the show.

Rose calved for the fourth time a fortnight ago and is currently giving 70L of milk per day. According to Iain McLean, she may well peak at 80L during her current lactation.

David Patterson, from Garvagh with the Ballymoney 2019 Clydesdale 'Champion - Agivey Sophie

The Beef Inter-Breed Championship at Ballymoney 2019 was won by the Crawford family from Co Fermanagh with their eye catching Limousin bull Haltcliffe Nijinsky. The two-year-old was also selected as the Limousin champion of the show.

He had previously caught the eye at this year’s Balmoral Show and is widely regarded as a Limousin sire with a tremendous breeding future. Semen from Nijinsky will be available later this year.

Meanwhile, the possible impact of Brexit on the local farming industry was the main talking point amongst exhibitors, judges and visitors attending this year’s Ballymoney Show. But it’s not just agriculture in Northern Ireland that is totally consumed by the issue: the same also holds for farmers in Scotland.

Andrew Warnock, from Lanarkshire, judged the sheep inter-breed classes at Ballymoney 2019.

William Hanna, from Ballymoney, with the Clydesdale yearling and 'Ballymoney Reserve Clydesdale Champion 2019 - Mac Fin Queen of the Roses

“The sheep industry will be every exposed to a no-deal Brexit,” he said.

“Flockowners throughout the UK are very dependent on lamb exports to Europe for their survival. If tariffs were to be introduced on our lamb exports to countries like France, it could have a devastating impact on farm incomes here.

“Sheep farmers in both Scotland and Northern Ireland would be affected in an equal manner under such circumstances.”

Andrew continued: “Farmers just want certainty and many are deeply concerned about the way the Westminster government has mis-managed the Brexit discussions up to this point.”

Left to right: Sam Harry McNeilly, Ballyclare, his father Stephen and Sheep Inter Breed Judge Andrew Warnock with the Texel and Inter-Breed Ewe Lamb Champion at Ballymoeny Show 2019

Meanwhile, Andrew was having a challenging day in the show rings.

“The quality of the sheep entered for the show is exceptional,” he said.

“The numbers entered are also very high. All of this bodes well for the sheep industry as a whole in Northern Ireland as it looks to the future, irrespective of whatever Brexit deal we finish up with.”

After a long day’s judging Andrew awarded the sheep inter-breed title to Bluefaced Leicester breeder William Adams, owner of the Holmview flock.

Eamon McGarry exhibited David Alexander's Limousin bull - Nat King 'Cole - at this year's Ballymoney Show

Clydesdale horses are a traditional feature of Ballymoney Show. And this year was marked by a tremendous turnout of these truly majestic animals.

Graffin Hanna, from North Antrim, has spent a lifetime breeding Clydesdales. His yearling filly, Mac Fin Queen of the Roses, won the reserve championship at Ballymoney 2019.

“Northern Ireland is one of the world’s most important breeding centres for Clydesdales,” he said.

“There is a growing market for bloodstock in other parts of the UK, Ireland and North America.

“The Clydesdale is unique in combining strength, excellent temperament and stunning beauty.”

This year’s Clydesdale championship was won by the three-year-old mare Agivey Sophie. She was exhibited by David Patterson from Garvagh.

April Baldock, Bushmills and Joyce McLean, Bushmills with the Supreme Champion of this year's Ballymoney Show - Priestland Shot J 'Rose

Ballymoney Show Results 2019:

CATTLE

Supreme Champion: McLean family

Reserve: Crawford family

DAIRY SECTION

Inter-Breed Champion: McLean family

Reserve: Henry family

Young Handlers’ class – under 12 years of age: 1st J King; 2nd A Torrens

Young Handlers’ class – 13 to 18 years of age: 1st H Orr; 2nd A King

Best Group of three dairy animals: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family

Best pair of dairy heifers: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family

Best pedigree dairy heifer in milk: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family

Best pedigree dairy heifer: 1st Henry family; 2nd J King

NISA Dairy Cow qualifiers: 1st McLean family; 2nd Henry family

Holstein classes

Champion: McLean family

Reserve: McLean family

Calf – 8 months and under: 1st J Orr; 2nd Js and Jk Lyons

Calf 8 – 12 months: 1st Henry family; 2nd H Orr

Heifer in milk: 1st Henry family; 2nd McLean family

Cow in milk: 1st McLean family; 2nd McLean family

Coloured dairy classes

Champion: Henry family

Reserve: J King

Calf class: 1st Js & Jk Lyons; 2ndJ King

Heifer class: 1st J King

Heifer in Milk class: 1st J King

Cow in Milk: 1st Henry family

BEEF SECTION

Inter-Breed Champion: Crawford family

Reserve: Johnston Farms

Aberdeen Angus classes

Champion: C O’Hara

Reserve: McAleese & Kyle

Senior bull class: 1st McAleese & Kyle

Junior bull class: 1st M Lagan

Cow class: 1st McAleese & Kyle

Heifer class: 1st C O’Hara

Galloway classes

Champion: R Creith

Reserve: B Moorhead

Senior heifer class: 1st D Henry; 2nd A Huey

Junior heifer class: 1st B Moorhead; 2nd A W Edgar

Belted Galloway classes

Champion: H D Dorman

Cow class: 1st H D Dorman

British Blue classes

Champion: H D Dorman

Cow class: 1st H D Dorman

British Blonde classes

Champion: Johnston Farms

Reserve: H D Dorman

Senior bull class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd H D Dorman

Junior bull class: 1st Johnston Farms

Cow class: 1st Johnston Farms

Senior heifer class: 1st H D Dorman; 2nd H D Dorman

Junior heifer class: 1st Johnston Farms

Pairs class: H D Dorman; 2nd Johnston Farms

Charolais classes:

Champion: T O’Neill

Reserve: H Heron

Bull class: 1st T O’Neill

Cow class: 1st H Heron

Senior heifer class: 1st P Gallagher

Junior Heifer class: 1st H Heron

Hereford classes

Champion: C McCrea

Bull class: 1st C McCrea

Limousin classes

Champion: Crawford family

Reserve: J Alexander

Cow class: 1st Crawford family; 2nd W & P Campbell

Senior heifer class: 1st J Alexander; 2nd W & P Campbell

Weanling class: 1st Crawford family; 2nd M&K Diamond

Bull class: 1st Crawford family; 2nd J Alexander

Beef Shorthorn classes

Champion: R Henning

Reserve: R Henning

Cow class: 1st Jane’s Kitchen; 2nd M Millen

Heifer class: 1st C Clarke; 2nd C Clarke

Calf class: 1st R Henning; 2nd T & K Madden

Bull class: 1st R Henning; 2nd T & K Madden

Pairs’ class: 1st T & K Madden; 2nd R Henning

Any other pedigree breed classes

Champion: T & K Madden

Bull class: 1st T & K Madden

Commercial beef classes

Champion: R Miller

Reserve: R Miller

Store heifer class: 1st R Miller; 2nd M McKinstry

Beef heifer class: 1st R Miller; 2nd P Woodside

Store bullock class: 1st R Miller

Suckler Championship heifer qualifier: 1 M McKinstry; 2 P Woodside

SHEEP CLASSES

Inter-Breed Champion: W Adams

Reserve: W McAllister

Ram Lamb Championship: 1st R A S Barkley; 2nd S & G Manson

Ewe Lamb Championship: 1st S McNeilly; 2nd W McAllister

Continental Sheep Final: 1st W McAllister; 2nd A & J Carson

Beltex classes

Champion: E McAllister

Reserve: E McAllister

Ram class: 1st N Wallace; 2nd N Wallace

Two shear ewe class: 1st E McAllister

Shearling ewe: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister

Ram lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister

Ewe lamb class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister

Pairs’ class: 1st E McAllister; 2nd E McAllister

Lanark Blackface classes

Champion: R D Lennox

Reserve: R D Lennox

Two shear ram: 1st R D Lennox; 2nd McLenaghan family

Shearling ram: 1st R D Lennox; 2nd A Adams

Ewe – any age: 1st R D Lennox; 2nd A McFarlane

Shearling ewe: 1st J R Kerr; 2nd J R Kerr

Ram lamb: 1st R D Lennox; 2nd McLenaghan family

Ewe lamb: 1st A Adams; 2nd R D Lennox

Pairs’ class: 1st R D Lennox; 2nd A Adams

Blackface – Perth classes

Champion: M & R Smyth

Reserve: J Hunter

Two shear ram: 1st A B Carson; 2nd M & R Smyth

Shearling ram: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd M & R Smyth

Ewe with lamb: 1st J Hunter; 2nd M & R Smyth

Shearling ewe: 1st M & R Smyth; 2nd A B Carson

Ram lamb: 1st A B Carson; 2nd M & R Smyth

Ewe lamb: 1st J Hunter; 2nd A B Carson

Pairs’ class: 1st A B Carson; 2nd J Hunter

Blue Faced Leicester classes

Champion: W Adams

Reserve W Adams

Two shear ram: 1st G Loughery

Shearling ram: 1st G Loughery; 2nd A Christie

Ewe – 2yo: 1st G Loughery; 2nd M Wright

Yearling ewe: 1st W Adams; 2nd G Loughery

Ram lamb class: 1st W Adams; 2nd M Wright

Ewe lamb class: 1st W Adams; 2nd W Adams

Pairs’ class: 1st W Adams; 2nd M Wright

Blue Texel classes

Champion: A & J Carson

Reserve: A & J Carson

Ram class: 1st A & J Knox; 2nd A & J Knox

Ewe class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd M Young

Shearling ewe: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & M McConnell

Ram lamb class: 1st M Young; 2nd A & J Carson

Ewe lamb class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Knox

Pairs’ class: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & J Knox

Border Leicester classes

Champion: H Dickey

Reserve: H Dickey

Ram class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey

Ewe class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd W Semple

Gimmer class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd H Dickey

Ram lamb class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd W Semple

Ewe lamb class: 1st W Semple; 2nd H Dickey

Pairs’ class: 1st H Dickey; 2nd W Semple

Charollais classes

Champion: W McAllister

Reserve: W McAllister

Ram class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister

Two shear ewe: 1st W McAllister; 2nd R McBratney

Shearling ewe: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister

Ram lamb class: 1st D Kerr; 2nd R McBratney

Ewe lamb class: 1st W McAllister; 2nd A Moore

Group of three: 1st W McAllister; 2nd W McAllister

Dorset classes

Champion: S Wilson

Reserve: T & S Knox

Ram class: 1st E McClure; 2nd M Keys

Ewe class: 1st E McClure; 2nd S Wilson

Shearling ewe class; 1st S Wilson; 2nd J & C Robson

Ram lamb class; 1st T & S Knox; 2nd A Moore

Ewe lamb class; 1st A McConnell; 2nd A McConnell

Pairs’ class: 1st A McConnell; 2nd T & S Knox

Group of three class: 1st A Moore; 2nd A & P McNeill

Greyface classes

Champion: J Adams

Reserve: J R Kerr

Shearling ewe: 1st J Adams; 2nd J Adams

Yearling ewe: 1st P Donnelly

Ewe lamb: 1st J R Kerr; 2nd J R Kerr

Pairs’ class: 1st J R Kerr; 2nd W Semple

Hampshire Down classes

Champion: S & G Manson

Reserve: S & G Manson

Ewe class: 1st S & G Manson; 2nd S & G Manson

Ram class: 1st S & G Manson; 2nd S & G Manson

Ewe lamb class: 1st S & G Manson; 2nd S & G Manson

Ram lamb: 1st S & G Manson; 2nd S & G Manson

Pairs’ class: 1st S & G Manson; 2nd S & G Manson

Ile de France classes

Champion: Garveway

Reserve: E & S Adamson

Ram class: 1st Garveway; 2nd E & S Adamson

Ewe class: 1st Garveway; 2nd E & S Adamson

Shearling ewe class; 1st E & S Adamson; 2nd Garveway

Ram lamb class: 1st Garveway; 2nd E & S Adamson

Ewe lamb class: 1st E & S Adamson; 2nd Garveway

Pairs’ class: 1st Garveway; 2nd E & S Adamson

Kerryhill classes

Champion: R McConnell

Reserve: R McConnell

Ram class: 1st A & M McConnell; 2nd A & M McConnell

Ewe class: 1st R McConnell; 2nd R McConnell

Ram lamb class: 1st R McConnell; 2nd D Wylie

Ewe lamb class: 1st R McConnell

Pairs’ class: 1st R McConnell; 2nd D Wylie

Lleyn classes

Champion: C & A Kennedy

Reserve: C & A Kennedy

Ram class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd C & A Kennedy

Ewe class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd C & A Kennedy

Shearling ewe: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd C & A Kennedy

Ram lamb class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd C & A Kennedy

Ewe lamb class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd C & A Kennedy

Pairs’ class: 1st C & A Kennedy; 2nd G Calwell

Mule classes

Champion: P Donnelly

Reserve: E Loughran

Ewe class: 1st M Wright; 2nd G Loughery

Shearling ewe class: 1st P Donnelly: 2nd P Donnelly

Ewe lamb class: 1st E Loughran; 2nd E Loughran

Pairs’ class: 1st G Loughery: 2nd E Loughran

Blackface ewe rearing two lambs: 1st G Loughery

North Country Cheviot classes

Champion: A & P McNeill

Reserve: J A Graham

Senior ram class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Peoples

Shearling ram class: 1st J A Graham; 2nd A & P McNeill

Ewe with lamb at foot: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd A & J Carson

Yearling ewe: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd A & P McNeill

Ram born in 2019: 1st A & J Carson; 2nd A & P McNeill

Ewe born in 2019: 1st J A Graham; 2nd A & J Carson

Pairs’ class: 1st A & P McNeill; 2nd M Peoples

Rouge de L’Oeust classes

Champion: J Tannahill

Reserve: Simpson & Calvin

Ram class: 1st J Tannahill

Two shear ewe class: 1st J Tannahill

Shearling ewe class: 1st Simpson & Calvin; 2nd Simpson & Calvin

Ram lamb class: 1st J Tannahill; 2nd J Tannahill

Ewe lamb class: 1st J Tannahill; 2nd J Tannahill

Pairs’ class: 1st J Tannahill; 2nd J Tannahill

Suffolk classes

Champion: D Taylor

Reserve: RC & JC Watson

Ram – two shear: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd S & W Tait

Shearling ram: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd RC & JC Watson

Ewe – any age: 1st D Taylor; 2nd RC & JC Watson

Shearling ewe: 1st RC & JC Watson; 2nd D Taylor

Ram lamb class: 1st R A S Barkley; 2nd D Taylor

Ewe lamb class: 1st D Taylor; 2nd S & W Tait

Pairs’ class: 1st S & W Tait; 2nd D Taylor

Group of three class: 1st D Taylor; 2nd S & W Tait

Texel classes

Champion: S McNeilly

Reserve: A Gault

Ram class: 1st C & M McMullan

Ewe class: 1st A Gault; 2nd D Chestnutt

Shearling ewe: 1st A Gault; 2nd C & M McMullan

Ram lamb class: 1st M & C Millar; 2nd J Adams

Ewe lamb class: 1st S McNeilly; 2nd A Kennedy

Pairs’ class: 1st S McNeilly; 2nd M & C Millar

Pair of hoggets: 1st A Gault; 2nd J Adams

Zwartbles’ classes

Champion: E Anderson

Reserve: E Anderson

Ewe class: 1st E Anderson

Shearling ewe class: 1st E Anderson

Ram lamb class: 1st E Anderson

Ewe lamb class: 1st E Anderson

Pairs’ class: 1st E Anderson

Butcher’s lamb classes

Champion: J Tannahill

Reserve: Simpson & Calvin

Single lamb – born in 2019: 1st J Tannahill; 2nd R Magowan

Pair of lambs – born in 2019: 1st J Tannahill; 2nd Simpson & Calvin

Any other pedigree breed

Champion: L Campbell

Reserve: E & S Adamson

Ram class

1st: E & S Adamson

2nd; E & S Adamson

Ewe class: 1st L Campbell; 2nd J Tannahill

Ram lamb class: 1st J Tannahill; 2nd L Campbell

Ewe lamb class: 1st L Campbell; 2nd E & S Adamson

Goat Classes

Champion: Galbraith Brothers

Reserve: Galbraith Brothers

Getting ready for the show ring at Ballymoney Show 2019: l to r Rory Timlin, Ballina, Co Mayo and Martin King, Ballymena

Enjoying their day-out at Ballymoney Show l to r: Megan Radcliffe, Ballymoney; Ellen Rankin, Bushmills and Rhonda Adams, Ballymoney Elim 'Church