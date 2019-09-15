Members sought for TB partnership

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has launched a competition to appoint two additional members to a DAERA sponsored independent expert advisory body, the TB Eradication Partnership (TBEP), with effect from 1 January 2020.

The two positions are for:

- a person representative of the Northern Ireland processing sector, and

- a person representative of nature conservation/environmental issues.

The Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Robert Huey, outlining the remit of the body, said: “The TBEP is a DAERA sponsored expert advisory body. The positions to be filled will achieve a full balance of skills and backgrounds represented on the partnership, and will augment the current membership creating a body with an appropriate wide range of representatives, backgrounds and experiences relevant to driving forward the eradication of bovine TB in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Huey also said DAERA wished to see a pool of applicants that reflected the diversity of Northern Ireland’s communities. He strongly encouraged everyone with the relevant skills and experience to consider applying for the two positions on the partnership, as outlined in the candidate information booklet and application form.

In particular, the department would welcome applications from women as they are currently under-represented on public bodies in Northern Ireland.

DAERA is committed to the principles of public appointments based on merit with independent assessment, openness and transparency of process, and is committed to providing equality of opportunity and welcomes applications regardless of gender, age, marital status, disability, religion, ethnic origin, political opinion, sexual orientation or whether or not you have dependants.

Full details of the role and remit of the TBEP, including information about the skills and experience required and remuneration, are outlined in a candidate information booklet. The booklet, plus an application form, is available at either of the following web links:

DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/appointment-two-additional-members-northern-ireland-tuberculosis-eradication-partnership-board

nidirect website: www.nidirect.gov.uk/public-appointment-vacancies

The documents can also be obtained by contacting DAERA as follows:

E-mail: TBBR.policybranch@daera-ni.gov.uk

Telephone: 028 9052 5502

The deadline for receipt of applications is 2:00pm on Friday 27 September 2019.