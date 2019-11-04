Millionaire (80) businessman killed in rally after 116 year-old car collides with lorry

A man has died while taking part in a rally between London and Brighton when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry, police say.

The 80-year-old man drove his wooden-bodied 1903 model Knox Runabout Old Porcupine vehicle onto the M23, which was not a part of the rally route.

The collision occurred on Sunday.

The man has been named as Ron Carey, a well known Canadian businessman and philanthropist.

Mr. Carey's wife, Billi, was sitting in the passenger seat when the car collided with the lorry - she sustained severe head injuries and remains critically ill in hospital.

Surrey Police say the car was struck by an HGV near the village of Hooley, with the driver thrown from the vehicle.

A statement from Surrey Police said: "We can confirm that a man has sadly died following a collision on the southbound carriageway of the M23 near J7 Hooley this morning.

"The collision, involving a car (1903 Knox Runabout Old Porcupine) and an HGV, took place around 10am.

A spokesman for the run organisers confirmed that the vehicle involved in the accident on Sunday was entered in the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

He said: "The police are investigating exactly what happened, but the car had left the route, which follows the A23, and was on the M23 when the collision occurred.

"The driver died in the collision and the passenger was swiftly evacuated to hospital by the emergency services. We are pleased to report that she does not have serious injuries and should make a full recovery.

"We will continue to support the family and friends who are with her and work with the police to determine exactly what happened as safety is our highest priority."

Around 400 cars took part in the rally.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service said in a statement a woman had been taken to St George's Hospital, but that her injuries were not thought to be serious.

A second man was also treated at the scene for minor injuries, the statement said.