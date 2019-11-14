Missing eight year-old NI boy was found 30 miles from home

An eight year-old boy who went missing on Thursday evening was found 30 miles away from his home, said the PSNI.

The little boy, whose name is Ryan, caught a primary school bus home at 3:00pm but missed his stop at the Greystone shops.

The PSNI issued an urgent public appeal for help to find Ryan on Thursday.

Eight year-old Ryan was spotted by a member of the public who had seen the appeal on social media.

"Thanks to the amount of you who saw the post and shared it, Ryan was located within about an hour of it being shared.

"Young Ryan was nearly 30 miles from his home address.

"He was spotted by a vigilant member of the public who had seen the information online and contacted police," added the PSNI.

The PSNI went on to thank everyone who shared the appeal on social media and said Ryan's parents were "so grateful" for the help they received.

"So thank you for sharing the post, thank you for looking out for our Ryan and for getting him home safe.

"His parents are so grateful for the support and help," said the PSNI.